ATLANTIC BEACH — The best weather of the Beach Run season resulted in, ironically, the lowest turnout of the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department 2019 series.
There were 63 on hand Tuesday for the sixth set of races on an evening with tolerable temperatures and light winds. The two previous races saw winds around 30 mph that punished runners on the beach.
Those races saw 92 and 82 turn up, respectively, while there were 94 in each of the two prior races and 75 in the inaugural run of the year.
The seventh and final run of the year will be Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The 1-mile race saw the biggest dip with only 19 taking part. There were 39 in the 5K and five in the 10K.
Maria Bollinger was the lone member of the female 10K and finished in 1 hour, 7 minutes and 51 seconds.
Josh Winks took the male 10K in 47:14, followed closely by Allen Lee in 47:21. Stuart Philpott placed third in 49:32.
David Garrison sprinted to victory in the male 5K in 21:25 with Victor Queva taking the runner-up spot in 22:57. John Smith was third in 23:43.
Kathy Swanzey was the winner in the female 5K in 28:52. Lauren Blakefield followed in 29:41 with Stephanie Taylor rounding out the top three in 30:54.
Cameron Nilson placed first in the male 1-mile in 7:41. Eric Rowe ran to second in 8:16, and Randolph Ferguson took third in 8:25.
Monica Nilson claimed the top spot in the female 1-mile in 13:48, followed by Sarah Carlston in 13:54 and S. Wood in 14:31.
Carteret County Parks and Recreation features seven Beach Run events this season with individual awards doled out at the end of the series.
To be eligible for awards, runners must have participated in at least five of the first six races, all of which must be the same distance. Awards will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female, at the final race Tuesday, Aug. 20 after the 1-mile and 5K races.
Here are results of the races:
2019 Beach Run Series
(Sixth set of races)
1-mile run
Female
Overall: 1, Monica Nilson, 13:48; 3, Sarah Carlston, 13:54; 3, S. Wood, 14:31.
8-and-under: 1, S. Wood, 14:31; 2, Allison Kruback, 17:11; 3, L. Cartwright, 17:38; 4, J. Boudreau, 17:42; 5, S. Wood, 19:42.
9-10: 1, Sarah Carlston, 13:54.
11-12: None.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Lara Boudreau, 17:42.
40-49: 1, Monica Nilson, 13:48.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Cameron Nilson, 7:41; 2, Eric Rowe, 8:16; 3, Randolph Ferguson, 8:25.
8-and-under: 1, Noah Edwards, 9:53; 2, Rylan Nilson, 12:32.
9-10: 1, Jerald Kruback, 17:10.
11-12: 1, Cameron Nilson, 7:41; 2, Rustyn Gambardella, 10:03.
13-15: 1, Camden Ivester, 9:16.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, None.
30-39: 1, Ryan Edwards, 9:53.
40-49: 1, Eric Rowe, 8:06; 2, Sam O’Neal, 10:31.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: 1, Randolph Ferguson, 8:25; 2, Allen Calloway, 13:28.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Kathy Swanzey, 28:52; 2, Lauren Blakefield, 29:41; 3, Stephanie Taylor, 30:54.
8-and-under: 1, Harper Eickholt, 10:30.
9-10: None.
11-12: 1, Abigail Kruback, 33:16.
13-15: None.
16-19: Marcella Clark, 33:48.
20-29: 1, Nielsen Smith, 32:44; 2, Candi Gannon, 43:01; 3, Lauren Nichols, 43:13.
30-39: 1, Alaina Gambardella, 31:34; 2, 2, Allison Jones, 36:42.
40-49: 1, Lauren Blakefield, 29:41; 2, Stephanie Taylor, 30:54; 3, Cristie Reed, 42:17; 4, Heather Underhill, 43:04.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, Kathy Swanzey, 28:52; 2, Catherine Stevens-Everhart, 38:34; 3, Laurie Eudy, 43:11; 4, Susan Holland, 44:09; 5, Nancy Browning, 47:46;
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, David Garrison, 21:25; 2, Victor Queva, 22:57; 3, John Smith, 23:43.
8-and-under: None.
9-10: None.
11-12: 1, S. Cartwright, 32:37.
13-15: None.
16-19: 1, Victor Queva, 22:57; 2, Timothy Clark, 30:00.
20-29: 1, Robert Powell, 43:11.
30-39: 1, John Smith, 23:43; 2, Nick Wilson, 26:40; 3, Josh Boudreau, 27:32; 4, Justin Jones, 34:23; 5, Chad Farley, 36:25; 6, Stan Wright, 43:01.
40-49: 1, David Garrison, 21:25; 2, Adam Radel, 24:30; 3, Brian Flanagan, 24:58; 4, Mark Wojciechowski, 28:06; 5, Nathaniel Eickholt, 32:35; 6, Chris Herring, 42:42.
50-59: 1, Roger Counts, 26:32.
60-69: 1, Bill Jackson, 30:16; 2, Joe Meadows, 47:44.
70-and-over: 1, Sterling Hudson, 34:47; 2, Jerry Eickholt, 35:40; 3, Ronnie Davenport, 39:23.
10K
Female
Overall: 1, Maria Bollinger, 1:07:51.
8-and-under: None.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Maria Bollinger, 1:07:51.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Josh Winks, 47:14; 2, Allen Lee, 47:21; 3, Stuart Philpott, 49:32.
8-and-under: None.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Josh Winks, 47:14; 2, Allen Lee, 47:21; 3, Stuart Philpott, 49:32; 4, Blake Wise, 54:40.
30-39: None.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
