Basketball
College men: Loyola Chicago at Indiana St. ........... (CBSSN) 6 p.m.
College men: Villanova at Butler............................ (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Iowa St. at West Virginia................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Clemson at Virginia............................. (FSCR) 7 p.m.
College men: Loyola, Md. at Holy Cross.................... (NESN) 7 p.m.
College men: Georgia at Florida............................. (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Iowa at Purdue...................................... (BTN) 7 p.m.
College men: South Carolina at Mississippi............... (SECN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Magic at Celtics.......................................... (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.
College men: Temple at Memphis.......................... (CBSSN) 8 p.m.
College men: Seton Hall at Georgetown................. (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College men: N.C. State at Miami........................ (ACCN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Wake Forest at Louisville.................. (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Wisconsin at Minnesota........................ (BTN) 9 p.m.
College men: LSU at Vanderbilt................................ (SECN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Heat at Clippers............................................. (ESPN) 10 p.m.
College men: UNLV at Utah St. ............................ (CBSSN) 10 p.m.
Golf
European & LPGA: ISPS Handa Vic Open 1st round.. (GOLF) 11 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Bruins at Blackhawks.................................... (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
Women: U.S. vs. Canada.......................................... (NHL) 10 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
