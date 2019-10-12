MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret ran into a buzzsaw Friday versus Havelock in its 3A Coastal Conference opener.
The Rams racked up 49 points in the first half on their way to a 56-7 victory. The visitors had 588 total yards with 540 of those coming on the ground.
The Patriots dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-1 in the league while Havelock, ranked No. 8 in the latest MaxPreps 3A rankings, improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
C.J. Rocci gave West one of its few highlights on the night with a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to cut the Rams’ lead to 14-7. Rocci finished with 80 yards on 19 carries.
Dakota Hudson hauled in four passes for 62 yards with 49 of those yards coming on one play. Hayden Winchell had one catch for 31 yards.
Jaiden Rittenhouse went 2-of-5 for 73 passing yards.
The Patriots had 234 total yards.
West will hit the road this week, traveling to Jacksonville. The Cardinals are 4-2 overall and 0-1 in the Coastal after a 40-14 loss to Northside-Jacksonville (3-4, 1-0) on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.