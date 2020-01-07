LYNCHBURG, Va. — Croatan’s first winter track and field showing after the break was a solid one for two of its runners.
The brothers combo of Elliot Kleckner and Cooper Kleckner traveled to Lynchburg, Va., Saturday for the Bulldog Invitational and came away with impressive finishes, especially considering they’re just sophomores.
Elliot Kleckner won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9 minutes, 33.62 seconds and placed eighth in the 1,600 meters with a 4:50.07 clocking.
Cooper Kleckner recorded a time of 10:11.24 to place eighth in the 3,200 meters and finished the 1,600 in 37th with a 4:50.07 clocking.
