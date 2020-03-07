OCEAN — The Croatan girls soccer team fell to Wake Forest 4-2 at home on Friday.
The match was part of the annual Battle at the Beach showcase that includes dozens of teams from across the state playing at various locations in Onslow County as well as Croatan.
Croatan (1-1) went into the half tied 2-2 before Wake Forest (2-0) added two more in the second half to secure the victory. The Cougars’ goals came in back-to-back minutes, with Logan Howard slotting one in the 11th minute and Lorena Montesano scoring on a penalty kick in the 12th to give her team a 2-1 lead.
The Cougars will face Hunt today before playing at home again Tuesday against West Carteret.
