I don’t like to call too many shots in this job.
Predicting that a high school sports team might fail or succeed is a tough business. If you’re right, no one cares. If you’re wrong, everyone cares.
The problem is, I’ve been telling everyone for a year that I think the Croatan girls soccer team is headed to Raleigh in May for a crack at a 2A state championship. Now that it’s March, I’m sticking to that prediction.
My first year in this job, 2013-2014, I had the absolute pleasure to follow the East Carteret girls soccer program all the way to the state final, where they lost in penalty kicks to Community School of Davidson. It was emotional, it was brutal, it was awesome.
I was completely new to county prep sports at the time, though, so I couldn’t tell you how talented top to bottom that East team was, nor the Croatan girls team that reached the semifinal round that same spring.
But now I’m going on my seventh year, and I’ve seen a few teams come and go in all the sports, and I can say this with confidence: The 2020 Croatan girls soccer team is one of the most talented top-to-bottom rosters of any sports of any gender I’ve seen in my time here.
Barring a major rash of injuries, this team should consider anything less than a spot in the 2A state final a major shortfall of its potential.
First of all, there are 24 girls on the varsity roster. That’s more than the 21 on the 3A West Carteret team or the 17 at 1A East Carteret. That’s injury insurance, folks. Even if the team temporarily loses a few key pieces during the regular season, there are lots of bodies to rotate to protect the win-loss record and keep the ranking high.
Speaking of rankings, last year’s Cougars team finished the season ranked No. 4 in the 2A with a 21-4 overall record and an unbeaten 14-0 record in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. They reached the fourth round of the state playoffs before losing to Clinton 2-1.
Unbelievably, those achievements were earned without the 2018 leading scorer Kaia Richardson who scored 19 goals and added five assists that season before tearing her ACL the following fall. One of the team’s top two defenders, Jessica Stern, was also out the entire season with an ACL tear. Haley Cousins was leading the offense last season with 23 goals and five assists before she suffered a back injury with eight games left in the season.
Cousins and Stern are both back, along with all eight other top scorers from last season and senior four-year starting keeper Kelly Hagerty. Add to that, 13-year head coach Paul Slater is due for a chance at a state championship. His girls program has made the state playoffs all of his 13 years, reaching the third round or further seven times and at least the second round a whopping 10 times, including a run of eight straight years between 2008-2015. He owns a career 166-83-21 (.653) record with the girls team, with last year being the first time it has eclipsed 20 wins.
This season, the Cougars have seven seniors on the team, six of whom – Ally Roth, Savannah McAloon, Mckenzie Keeler, Lorena Montesano, Stern and Hagerty – have been in the starting rotation all four years. Montesano was a standout at West as a freshman. As a note, senior Annie McLean is a three-year starter and one of the team’s standout defenders.
The junior class is equally special, led by 2019 leading scorer Logan Howard, who had 26 goals and 15 assists, Cousins and Gwen O’Brien, who tallied 15 goals and 10 assists last season. Sophomore Gentry Straub is also back after posting 18 goals and 13 assists as a freshman.
In the net, Hagerty tallied 23 saves for an 80 percent save rate with 16 shutouts and a 20-2 record. Backup keeper sophomore Caroline McAloon is also back after going 8-2 last season with seven shutouts and a 60-percent save rate.
