OCEAN — The Croatan girls track and field team won a home meet against Lejeune on Thursday.
The Cougars tallied 81 points to beat out the Devil Pups with 65. In the boys meet, Croatan’s 50 points fell short of Lejeune’s 96 to win the event.
Kamryn Waldram, Emma Morton and Mia Raynor were standouts for the Cougars in the girls meet.
Waldram captured the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 56 seconds and the 3,200 meters in 13:35. Morton was the top finisher in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.04 seconds, as well as the 300-meter hurdles in 54.54. Raynor recorded the top distance in the discus, 93 feet, 7 inches, and measured the furthest throw in the shot put at 31-5.75.
Other victories in the girls meet came from Claire Loucks clearing 10 feet in the pole vault, Avah Beikirch clocking a time of 2:39 in the 800 meters and Samia Brimmer recording a time of 1:01.24 in the 400 meters. Three more wins came from the relay events, with the 400-meter team clocking 54.64, the 1,600-meter team finishing in 4:25 and the 3,200-meter team winning in 10:49.
There were a number of second-place finishes, as well, including Sophia Mann in the 200 meters (28.14), Waldram in the 800 meters (2:46), Samantha Forsythe in the 100-meter hurdles (18.54), Morton in the pole vault (8-0), Sydney Mann in the shot put (29-4) and the 800-meter relay team (2:03).
Will Rouse captured a pair of victories to lead the way in the boys meet. He recorded the top distance, 115-10, in the discus, as well as the shot put, 39-6. A.J. Matas finished second in both events, measuring 106-4 in the discus and 39-5 in the shot put.
Paul Skinner and Elliot Kleckner also turned in wins, with Kleckner capturing the 3,200 meters in 9:36 and Skinner the 110-meter hurdles in 17.84. In the 3,200 meters, Cooper Kleckner placed second in 9:54. The Cougars actually filled the podium for that event with Colten Rodriguez placing third in 10:12.
Luke Reardon and Zach Pruett tied in the 100-meter dash with times of 12.34 seconds apiece. Other second-place finishes came from Jacob Boucher in the pole vault (12-6), Jacob Johnston in the 400 meters (52.94) and James Wallace in the 800 meters (2:11).
