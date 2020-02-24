ARLINGTON, Texas — Morehead City native Cooper Webb had the “lucky” ride of his life during round eight of the AMA 450SX season Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
After finishing second in the first race of the triple crown event, the good health and deep field that had headlined most of the year’s races went by the wayside on a tough track when rookie sensation Adam Cianciarulo from Port Orange, Fla. went down hard in practice, breaking his collarbone, and the normally ultra-consistent Cooper Webb took a painful hit in the same section of the track during the second main of the night show.
Webb posted on Instagram that he had escaped with “hematoma with deep bone bruising to my pelvis as well as my sacrum,” which sounds painful but is no doubt better than it could have been considering he went flying back-first onto concrete.
With the crashes for Cianciarulo and Webb, several riders mentioned the difficulty of the dragon back that led to their crashes.
“I think it’s just, first, the whoops break down and the dragon’s back (breaks down),” said Honda’s Ken Roczen. “On press day, I saw it. They will have five whoops on the dragon’s back, and the fifth one is the lowest one. I’ve seen it happen multiple times, I don’t know what the thought process is there. You want the last whoop to be the tallest one.”
“I’m with these guys,” echoed Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac. “I don’t understand why they build the last one lower than the first four. You want to hit the last one, but you have to hit that thing low.”
“That’s part of the game,” said Husqvarna FC’s Jason Anderson. “Our sport is so gnarly. You saw with me last year, I got hurt during the season, and I wasn’t able to pull it off. It sucks they got hurt, but that’s part of the game you have to play correctly.”
“Cooper’s day started off well,” said his Red Bull KTM Team Manager Ian Harrison after the incident. “He was good in both qualifying practices, and in the first race, he rode exceptionally well. We were happy with him, and we didn’t make any bike changes.
“In the second race, he was riding well and moving through the pack, and then it looks like he lost drive going up the dragon’s back, landed on the front wheel, and it flipped him off and he landed in the cement. As of now, it seems like there are no broken bones, but we are heading to the hospital now to check in with Cooper.”
Webb took a matter-of-fact stance on the incident after leaving the hospital and being diagnosed with only heavy bruising. On Instagram, he posted, “Some times you ride the bull some times you get the horns. Just left medical examinations and I got very lucky with hematoma with deep bone bruising to may pelvis as well as my sacrum Extremely lucky and blessed to only walk away with that. Thanks everyone for the supports and prayers. Not quite done yet.”
Tomac, from Cortez, Colo., bounced from a fifth place in the first main to win the next two and capture his fifth event win of the season and 31st of his career. German native Roczen had his worst race in the second main with a seventh-place finish after winning the first. He placed second in the third and final main. Anderson, from Edgewood, N.M., bounced back from some mediocre event finishes of late to complete the podium in third place. Webb wound up 12th.
The season standings remain the same with Tomac leading the way with 181 points, followed by Roczen with 174 and Webb 155. Justin Barcia from Monroe, N.Y. sits one point back of Webb in fourth with 154, followed by Anderson in fifth at 139.
