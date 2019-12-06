I can’t say I was surprised when I heard the news on Tuesday.
“The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with nine-year coach Ron Rivera,” the headline read. I paused, blinked about 47 times and then let the whole thing go emotionally.
I didn’t expect the winningest coach in franchise history to be canned with regular season games left to play, but that’s new owner David Tepper’s prerogative. He also explained in a news conference Wednesday that he didn’t want to begin the search for a new coach with Rivera still in the building, out of respect.
That the decision to let Rivera go was obviously coming down the pike certainly helped, but reading it in actual print still came as a shock.
I’m sad to see Rivera go, but he was ultimately a reflection of previous owner Jerry Richardson – conservative, stoic, uninventive. The Rivera era was a relatively stable one, and I’ve long been a proponent of (even the appearance of) steady success over peaks and valleys, but his eight-plus year tenure was largely unpredictable.
Under Richardson, the Panthers became an exciting mediocrity that can only be explained, and lamented by their faithful. Rivera’s franchise-best 76-63-1 (.546) record is a perfect encapsulation of what Panther football has been since Bank of America Stadium opened in 1996.
Let me be clear, Rivera deserves his due. He was a two-time Associated Press Coach of the Year, he took the Panthers to their second-ever Super Bowl berth in 2015 and he won three straight NFC South championships, the first league team do such.
But the Panthers also only had three winning seasons under the head coach.
Rivera’s exit likely means quarterback Cam Newton is out, too, signaling a real end of an era for Panthers fans. Rivera was a first-time head coach when Carolina drafted Newton with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011.
I remember I was upset when the Panthers drafted the athletic phenom from Auburn. I really liked Von Miller and a part of me was still bitter about missing out on Andrew Luck, who opted to stay at Stanford his senior year and went No. 1 to the Indianapolis Colts the following year.
I remember pouring over the scouting reports in the summer of 2011, wondering which player the Panthers would select with their first-ever top pick. I got married that June, sporting a horrible goatee and working as a bartender. Kids were light years away and I was still having nightmares about Jimmy Clausen as our quarterback (sorry, Pickles).
Barack Obama was the president then, season one of Game of Thrones had just premiered, LeBron James was still in South Beach and Adam Sandler made the worst movie of anyone’s career, “Jack and Jill.”
My wife Christina and I really bonded over those early-Newton Panthers. For the first time in a long time, football was exciting again. When we had our first child, we narrowed our search for names down to five and one – Cam – just stood out for some reason. Three years later, the shortlist gave way to “Lucas” for another Panther great, Luke Keuchly.
Fast forward nine years from Rivera’s first with the team, and my life has completely changed. I’m happy I got to experience the Panthers of the last decade, but change is good, all the way around.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
