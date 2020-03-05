MOREHEAD CITY — Like the switch that accidentally flipped the field lights off for 10 minutes, the West Carteret softball team flipped the script with eight runs in its last two at-bats Wednesday to defeat East Carteret 8-4.
The Patriots (1-0) faced a 3-0 deficit early, while the Mariners (1-1) looked like the better team until a series of errors and miscues in the sixth inning allowed six runs to the home team.
“We’re young, so it took a while to get the bats going,” West coach John Barnes said. “(East) has a good pitcher in Anna (Gillikin), so it took us a while. She did a great job keeping us off balance, even though we saw her Saturday.”
The two teams scrimmaged Saturday and East defeated New Bern 5-1 on the road Monday, but the three-run lead over their county rival wasn’t enough for the Mariners to start the season 2-0.
“We had some mistakes on defense, especially in the sixth inning,” East coach Doug Garner said. “It’s wet conditions, but there were still too many mistakes. We just couldn’t get out of that inning. We couldn’t get the next out, and then it snowballed. (West) made the plays and had good pitching. We scored three runs in the first inning and then only scored one more the rest of the game. We’re better than that.”
The rally started for West in the fifth inning with runs from Kiersten Newton and Abree Young, both on errors. In the sixth, errors scored Makenzie Burroughs and Anna Keith Sullivan for the tying run, while Newton and Skylar Juarez were walked home. Hannah Moseley bunted to get on and was walked home, same as Young and Collins.
Singles from Ashlyn Guthrie, Sara Simpson and Sabra Brown and a double from Christa Golden drove East’s scoring run in the first inning. Guthrie’s single scored Golden and Gillikin, who walked to reach, while Brown’s single scored Guthrie for the 3-0 lead.
West’s late offensive rally was supported by three strong innings from relief pitcher MacKenzie Collins. The senior outfielder is the lone reliever for a Patriots team leaning hard on Young who pitched four frames against East.
“MacKenzie has worked hard all season because she knew she would have to back up Avery, and Avery is the only pitcher we have,” Barnes said. “She’s our senior outfielder, but she has worked hard enough to get the job done.”
Collins notched five strikeouts and one walk with only one hit and one unearned run allowed. Young struck out four and walked none.
Gillikin tossed five frames for East, striking out seven and walking three while allowing five hits and two earned runs. Brown and Simpson pitched an inning apiece in relief.
The two programs come into this spring coming off differing 2019 seasons. The Patriots went 18-5 overall last year with a fourth straight 3A Coastal Conference championship and a second straight undefeated league record. The team advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
The program graduated three of its top seven hitters and its top pitcher from last season but brought back four integral seniors in Elizabeth Greeson, Mollie Gould, Newton and Collins. The rest of the roster consists of three sophomores and four freshmen.
“We’re young, but we’re very talented,” Barnes said. “This is a crowd that has worked hard and they’re tight. I’m excited for the season.”
East, on the other hand, finished last season 12-11 overall and 8-6 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a state playoff berth. However, the program only graduated one senior in Alex O’Neal, bringing back everyone else for what is poised to be a season on the upward trend.
“We’ve got a young team with only two seniors and no juniors,” Garner said. “We started tonight with two freshmen in the infield, and they did fine. The whole team has some learning to do, but we’ll do that and we’ll get better. I think we’re going to have a good year.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret…300 001 0 - 4 6 4
W. Carteret…000 026 x - 8 7 1
WP – Collins
LP – Brown
East Carteret hitters: Brown 2-3, RBI; Golden 1-2 (2B), run; Simpson 1-3, 2 RBIs; Gillikin 1-3, run; Guthrie 1-4, run.
West Carteret hitters: Young 1-2 (2B), 2 runs; Moseley 1-4, run; Newton 1-3, 2 runs.
