MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team scored three points in the first quarter Friday in its 3A Coastal Conference matchup with White Oak.
The Morehead City squad then scored 72 points in the next three quarters to capture its 13th win in a row with a 75-36 walloping of the Vikings.
“Just because you beat a team by (54), you think you’re just going to show up and they are going to roll over and play dead,” West coach Mark Mansfield said, referring to his team’s 93-39 victory over White Oak in the first matchup.
West (17-3 overall) improved to 8-0 in the Coastal to stay out in front in the league standings. Six players were honored on senior night, including J.J. Williams, Jalani Jones, Ean Jones, Jaylan Bradberry, J.P. Grant and Blake McBride.
White Oak (10-11) dropped to 2-6 in the conference.
Mansfield pulled his starters after they failed to score in the first minute of the game thanks to sloppy play.
It didn’t get much better thereafter with the squad putting up three points in the first eight minutes.
West exploded for 30 in the second quarter, putting up 11 straight points before the Vikings got on the board.
J.J. Williams, fresh off one of the best performances of his career with 14 points and 17 assists in a 91-46 win over Swansboro on Tuesday, scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the second quarter. He also tallied four steals on the night.
MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret’s late-season slide in girls basketball continued Friday night with a 61-40 loss to White Oak.
The Patriots (7-13) have lost five of their last six to fall to 2-6 in the 3A Coastal Conference, ranking only ahead of Northside-Jacksonville (1-19, 0-8) in the league standings.
“I’m still proud of these girls. I really enjoy working with them, but this season is not working out like we had anticipated,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “We just have to keep getting in the gym, keep getting better.”
West’s struggles are surprising considering the potential it has shown at times this season.
The Morehead City squad led Kinston 43-40 heading into the fourth quarter of the season opener before falling 60-50 to a team that is currently 19-3 and ranked ninth statewide in the latest NCPreps/HS Media 2A Poll. The Patriots swept 4A New Bern (9-11), twice gave Croatan (18-2) all it could handle in 46-38 and 54-45 losses and handed Swansboro (16-4) its first loss of the season when the Pirates were 12-0 in a 56-39 outcome.
West seemed to be suffering a hangover effect from its previous game Tuesday when things got ugly at the end of a 68-67 overtime loss to Swansboro. The Patriots led by 12 in the fourth quarter of that contest before becoming discombobulated late.
