OCEAN — Croatan swept a home 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference winter track and field meet Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The Cougars dominated both the boys and girls sides of the meet with large margins of victory. They scored 108 points in the girls meet to beat out second-place East Carteret (46) with Richlands in third (41) Dixon fourth (36) and Southwest Onslow sixth (24).
In the boys meet, the Cougars scored 105 points to top Dixon (81), while Richlands was third (49) and Southwest Onslow fourth (35). East does not have a boys team.
The Cougars’ strongest showing in the girls meet came in the relay events with wins in all three. They captured the 800 meters in 1 minute, 54 seconds, the 1,600 in 4:37 and the 3,200 in 11:43.
Croatan was so good in the shot put, it occupied all the top three places. Sydney Mann won with a toss of 31 feet even, Shelby Waltrip finished in second with a 30-10.5 measurement and Sarah Melby placed third in 30-8.5.
The Cougars had two podium placers in three other events, as well. Emma Morton won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.94 seconds and Sydney Mann placed third in 10.54. In the triple jump, Mckarem Rahman placed second in 30-4 and Samantha Forsythe third in 26-9. Sidney Inscoe placed second in the 1,000-meter run in 3:45 and Samantha Hall third in 3:47.
Claire Loucks bagged the last individual win with a height of 9-6 in the pole vault.
Other podium finishes were Alyssia Trigleth placing second in the 500-meter dash (1:26), Paige Merrell third in the long jump (12-7), Rahman third in the 55 meters (7.84) and Mann third in the 300 meters (46.74).
As they have been all winter for the Mariner girls, Andralyn Livingston and Latecyia Johnson were the standout performers with a pair of victories apiece a second-place finish each to boot.
Livingston won the 55-meter dash in 7.64 seconds, the 300 meters in 45.44 and placed second behind Johnson in the long jump with a measurement of 14 feet, five inches.
Johnson’s victories came in the triple jump with a leap of 31-2.5 and in the long jump with a 16-3 measurement. She placed second behind Livingston in the 55 meters with a 7.74 clocking.
Victoria Evans placed fourth in the shot put with a 26-7 toss, while Myajah Jarman placed third in 25-10.
As with the girls, the Croatan boys team also performed well in relay events, winning the 1,600 meters in 3:50, the 3,200 in 9:05 and third in the 800 meters in 1:36.
There were four individual victories with Elliot Kleckner capturing the 1,000-meter run in 2:46, Paul Skinner winning the 55-meter hurdles in 8.94, Jacob Boucher clearing 12-0 to win the pole vault and A.J. Matas measuring 37-5.5 to win the shot put.
The Cougars provided the top-three finishers in two events, the 1,000 meters and pole vault. In the 1,000, Colten Rodriguez placed second in 2:49 and Cooper Kleckner third in 2:51. Connor Futral placed second in the pole vault with a 9-0 measurement, while Luke Reardon and Jack Daffron tied for third at 8-6.
Will Rouse gave the Cougars the top two finishers in the shot put with a 37-0 measurement for second place.
Other podium finishers were Oscer Irizarry placing second in the 300-meter dash (36.94), Jacob Johnston second in the 500 meters (1:09) and Johnston third in the 55-meter hurdles (10.74).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.