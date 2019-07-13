Post 46 captures the District 2 Northern Conference with a standout 13-1 campaign. Members of the team are, left to right: kneeling, Damon McAnallen, Jackson Sproul, Tyler Deluzio, Blaine Norris, C.W. Bayer, Landon Mills, Bryan Garner; standing, coach Paul Sproul, Jesse Safrit, Brandon Conway, Joseph Croswell, Al Morris III, Landon Gray, Spencer Bryan, C.J. Garner, Jamie Register and coach All Morris. Not in the photo are Josh Mason, Zach Odum, Matthew McCray and coaches Bill Mason and J.D. McCray. (Contributed photo)