Basketball
College women: Purdue at Michigan........................... (BTN) 6 p.m.
College women: UNC-Chapel Hill at Duke................. (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College men: Cincinnati at Wichita St. ..................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Connecticut at Tulsa........................... (ESPN2 7 p.m.
College men: Towson at Delaware......................... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Campbell at Winthrop....................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
NBA: 76ers at Bucks................................................... (TNT) 8 p.m.
College men: California at Colorado........................ (Pac12) 8 p.m.
College women: Maryland at Indiana.......................... (BTN) 8 p.m.
College women: Florida St. at Louisville................... (ACCN) 8 p.m.
College men: Southern Cal. at Arizona.................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky......... (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: Tulane at Houston............................. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Stanford at Utah.............................. (Pac12) 10 p.m.
College men: UCLA at Arizona St. ........................ (ESPN2) 11 p.m.
College men: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga........ (CBSSN) 11 p.m.
College men: St. Mary’s Cal. at San Diego............ (ESPNU) 11 p.m.
Golf
PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 1st round............... (GOLF) 3 p.m.
European & LPGA: ISPS Handa Vic Open 2nd round. (GOLF) 11 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Red Wings at Sabres..................................... (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
NHL: Hurricanes at Coyotes................................. (FSCR) 8:30 p.m.
NHL: Sharks at Oilers....................................... (NBCSN) 9:30 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
