High School Basketball
Jayvee Girls: Richlands at Croatan...................................... 4 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: Richlands at Croatan................................ 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: Richlands at Croatan...................................... 7 p.m.
Varsity Boys: Richlands at Croatan................................ 8:30 p.m.
Jayvee Girls: White Oak at West Carteret............................ 4 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: White Oak at West Carteret...................... 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: White Oak at West Carteret............................ 7 p.m.
Varsity Boys: White Oak at West Carteret...................... 8:30 p.m.
Jayvee Boys: Southwest Onslow at East Carteret............ 4:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls: Southwest Onslow at East Carteret................ 6 p.m.
Varsity Boys: Southwest Onslow at East Carteret........... 7:30 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
