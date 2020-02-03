Basketball
College women: Indiana at Purdue............................. (BTN) 6 p.m.
College men: UNC-Chapel Hill at Florida St. .............. (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College women: Connecticut at Oregon.................. (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Lafayette at Bucknell........................ (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Norfolk St. at N.C. Central.................. (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College women: Georgia at Mississippi St. ............... (SECN) 7 p.m.
NBA: 76ers at Heat............................................... (NBA) 7:30 p.m.
College women: Michigan St. at Maryland................... (BTN) 8 p.m.
College men: Texas at Kansas.................................. (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Baylor at Kansas St. ......................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
NBA: Spurs at Clippers........................................ (NBA) 10:30 p.m.
Hockey
College men: 68the Beanpot at TD Garden................. (NHL) 5 p.m.
(Semifinal: Harvard vs. Northeastern)
NHL: Flyers at Red Wings................................. (NBCSN) 7:30 p.m.
College men: 68the Beanpot at TD Garden.............. (NESN) 8 p.m.
(Semifinal: Boston College vs. Boston University)
Soccer
CONCACAF 2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifying...... (FS2) 5:50 p.m.
(Group A: Panama vs. Haiti in Texas)
CONCACAF 2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifying...... (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
(Group A: U.S. vs. Costa Rica in Texas)
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
