OCEAN — The Croatan boys swim team is back and poised to make a splash at the regional and state level.
Led by fifth-year coach Mikaela Edge, the Cougars will start this winter’s boys and girls swim season with 41 on the roster, including many of its stalwarts from last year’s boys team.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys and girls swim teams are looking to move from runner-up status to champions this season in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Both squads finished second to Swansboro last year. There are 16 on the boys side and 20 on the girls squad.
--------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret swim team starts a new era this winter.
Longtime coach Tom Mason has stepped down after starting the program in 2009. Gillian Morrow has now taken the reins.
A North Davidson grad and former East Carolina swimmer, she has coached for East Carolina Aquatics (ECA) for the past three years.
Mason is focusing on leading the year-round swim club Beaufort Bluefins.
Morrow praised the work of Harding, who has stayed on as an assistant, in making the transition seamless.
Morrow learned of the job opening from fellow ECA coach Mikaela Edge who leads the Croatan program.
The Mariners have 21 on the roster, giving the first-year coach a solid group to work with at the Eastern Athletic Club, although most are multi-sport athletes.
--------------------------
