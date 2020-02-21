JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret boys basketball team couldn’t double down on its regular season 3A Coastal Conference championship Thursday with a 60-57 overtime loss to Northside-Jacksonville in the conference tournament finals held at Jacksonville High School.
The Patriots (20-4) had a shot – an inbound pass at half-court with 1.6 seconds on the clock, but the pass was tipped away by the taller Monarchs (17-7) who have now won eight straight tournament titles.
The game was pushed into overtime by a thrilling fadeaway three-pointer from Josh Williams at the buzzer. The momentum shifted to West for a four-point lead to start overtime, but Northside clawed back to retake the lead for good.
The Patriots had a chance to accomplish something the program had not since the 1985-1986 season, win both a regular season and a conference tournament championship. When that happened 34 years ago, head coach Mark Mansfield was in his playing days, with the program fresh off a state championship in 1984-1985. That season, the Patriots also went undefeated in the conference before losing in the tournament to West Craven.
“There are definitely some parallels between this team and that ’84-85 team,” Mansfield said. “We would have had to win 23 games in a row to win a state championship. Now I don’t know if we’re going to win a state championship, but I know I’ve got a team that is capable of winning one. We have to come out and execute every night, and we didn’t tonight.”
West beat Northside twice in the regular season – 89-80 at home on Jan. 28 and 56-51 on the road – but it’s hard to beat a team three times, especially without three-year varsity starter Jalani Jones. The guard has been dealing with a broken thumb and was cleared to play Thursday, but the risk of further injury with the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) state tournament coming up this week was too high.
“We could have used him tonight, but we just didn’t want to risk tweaking anything,” Mansfield said. “With Jalani out, we needed a few players to step up. I thought J.P. (Grant) did a great job in the first half.”
On another year, West likely would have been at home for the tournament finals as the No. 1 seed, but a rotating host system saw it on the road at Jacksonville. It defeated Swansboro 81-57 on the road Tuesday.
“I think it would have been a different outcome if we could have played at home as the No. 1 seed with a packed crowd, like you should have,” Mansfield said. “I don’t make the rules, though, but we should be able to beat anyone anywhere anytime. But it would have been nice to be at home.”
The crowd reached a fever pitch after Williams’ game-saving trey, and fans stayed out of their seats for all of overtime. Northside’s Kentral Jones scored four of his game-high 23 points in the overtime period, while the team went 5-of-8 at the free-throw line to ensure the win.
“They (the Monarchs) fought tooth and nail, fought until the buzzer sounded, and it was theirs,” Northside coach Kendrick Hall said. “They worked hard tonight. I’m very proud of the effort and the result.”
Reigning 3A Coastal Conference Player of the Year J.J. Williams kept the Patriots in the ball game with 19 points, 33 percent of his team’s total, including eight in the fourth quarter and overtime combined. The senior also tallied four assists and three steals.
James Kenon scored 11 and added 12 rebounds for a double-double, Josh Williams added 10 points and seven rebounds, Jaylan Bradberry nine and three assists, and Gavin Gillikin and Ean Jones four apiece.
Other scorers for Northside were Quincy Martin with 14, Ja’Qurious Conley nine and Aaron Oates eight.
The state tournament brackets will be released Sunday. The first round will be Tuesday with West locked in to start the playoffs at home.
