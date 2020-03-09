Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Yankees at Phillies.................... (MLB) 1 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: Dodgers at Padres..................... (MLB) 4 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: Red Sox at Braves................... (NESN) 6 p.m.
Basketball
College men: Colonial Tourney semifinal................ (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Southern Conference Tourney final...... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College women: American Athletic Tourney final.... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Horizon Tourney................................ (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
(Semifinal: Wright St. vs. Illinois Chicago)
College women: Big East Tourney final........................ (FS1) 8 p.m.
College men: Colonial Tourney semifinal........... (CBSSN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: West Coast Tourney semifinal............. (ESPN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Bucks at Nuggets.............................................. (NBA) 9 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Panthers at Blues.............................................. (NHL) 8 p.m.
Lacrosse
College women: UNC-Chapel Hill at Northwestern....... (BTN) 7 p.m.
Soccer
PLS: Leicester City vs. Aston Villa...................... (NBCSN) 3:55 p.m.
Softball
College women: Texas A&M at Kentucky.................. (SECN) 7 p.m.
