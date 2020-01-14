NEWPORT — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) will award scholarships to one middle school boy and one girl to attend basketball camps this summer.
Girls can apply for a scholarship to attend the Wolfpack Women's Basketball Camp on June 21-24 at N.C. State University in Raleigh. Boys can apply for a scholarship to attend the Roy Williams Carolina Basketball Camp on June 20-24 at the UNC-Chapel Hill.
While the physical benefits of playing sports are quite obvious, campers will also gain new skills that will develop their character and help them excel on and off the court, such as collaborating with teammates, setting goals and establishing new friendships. More than 50 students statewide will receive scholarships this year.
All expenses for the overnight camps will be paid by the cooperative. Campers are responsible for their own transportation to and from the camp. Applications can be submitted online at www.ncelectriccooperatives.com/sports-camps. The deadline for students to apply for either camp is March 31.
