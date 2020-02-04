HAVELOCK — Losing four seniors with 197 combined wins turned out to not be a big problem for the West Carteret wrestling team.
The Patriots won the 3A Coastal Conference tournament at Havelock on Saturday to make it two straight years with regular season and tournament titles. They graduated four of their top five wrestlers in between seasons – Micah Dixon (54 wins), Will Willis (50), Tyler Kent (46) and Sam Johnson (47).
West, just three days after beating Havelock 42-32 at home to claim the regular season crown, edged out the Rams 183.5-180.5 at the tournament with five division winners and podium placers in 12 of 14 weight classes.
The Coastal’s small size led to a few miniature divisions, with a handful of West winners only wrestling one match to claim their weight class victories.
Josh Henderson (45-5) at 182 pounds pinned White Oak’s Sam Ellison (13-12) in 1 minute, 4 seconds, Jake Reynolds (24-2) at 195 captured a 16-1 technical fall in 5:50 over Havelock’s Tate Cringan (20-21), Jacob Bennett (43-5) won at 126 with a 1:01 pin of Jacksonville’s Josh Myers (38-8) and Austin Thompson (20-21) won at 138 with an 8-6 overtime decision over White Oak’s DeJon Fifer (14-12).
Hiroki Cruz (34-7) posted the other victory at 170, finalizing his bracket with an 8-5 decision over Jacksonville’s Razel Rainey (13-9). Cruz pinned White Oak’s Chase Salters (8-16) in 3:42 to advance to the finals.
West had four grapplers finish second, reaching their respective finals but all falling to 2019 state qualifiers. Clayton Wilson (32-8) placed second at 160 after losing by tech fall 22-7 in 5:56 to Swansboro’s River Carroll (47-1), Jaiden Rittenhouse (34-16) placed second at 145 after getting pinned in 5:46 by Havelock’s Xavier McCullough (44-11). Christian Mezzaroba (24-11) placed second at 132, falling in a tough 3-2 decision to Havelock’s Nate Lucio in the finals, and Ariana Wolkerstorfer (26-21) placed second at 113, falling in a 12-1 major decision to Swansboro’s Isaac Gawronski (36-10) in the first-place match.
The Patriots wrapped up their day with three third-place finishes, including John Watts (17-12) at 120 pinning Swansboro’s Klint Rhude (9-23) in 4:42 and Daniel Day (11-14) at 152 pinning Gabriel Smith (11-14) in 0:45.
Skyler Oxford (1-2) also placed third at 106 pounds in a three-wrestler class.
The Patriots’ next tournament action will be the 3A east regional at Cleveland High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15.
