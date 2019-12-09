BEAUFORT — The West Carteret girls basketball team capped a two-loss week with a win Friday, taking a 59-17 triumph over East Carteret.
The Patriots fell 46-38 to Croatan on Tuesday night and 51-28 to Kinston on Wednesday. The Cougars (4-1) and Vikings (4-0) are a combined 8-1.
“That was a good win tonight,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “We’ve had a long, tough week. We played some really good teams this week, and it’s nice to end the week with a win.”
Next week won’t be much easier for the Patriots. On Tuesday, they will welcome a 4A New Bern (3-2) team that they barely escaped with a 51-49 win in the first matchup and Wednesday they will host defending 1A state champion Pamlico (4-1). West will also play Croatan and Pamlico again this season.
“We’ve got a really tough nonconference schedule,” Howell said.
West swept the series with East thanks to a 60-12 win in the first matchup. A team has swept the series for four consecutive seasons with the Mariners sweeping it last season, the Patriots sweeping it in 2017-2018 and East sweeping it in 2016-2017.
The Mariners’ sweep last year came during a season when they went to the program’s first east regional final after advancing to the regional semifinal for the first time since 2000. The Beaufort squad also captured a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Tournament championship and finished the season 23-4.
Four starters from that team graduated in the spring.
The first game of the season for the new-look squad was a rough one with East suffering one of the most lopsided losses in the series (48 points) and posting one of the lowest point totals in the series (12).
The first half of the rematch looked much the same as the first matchup with West outscoring the Mariners 23-2 in the first quarter and 18-7 in the second. The opening quarter scores were 23-4 and 19-6 in the first game.
East showed better in the second half this time, getting outscored 16-10 after getting outscored 18-2 in the first contest.
“I saw improvement,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “We’re improving every day, every practice, every game. Just a little each time. We got a lot more shots up tonight. We only shot 22 times against them last time and we had 23 at halftime tonight. We’re just getting better every day.”
The Patriots have featured a balanced scoring team so far this season and Friday was no different. Mackenzie Reed put up 15 points followed by Caroline Beaver with 11 and Kiki Hester and Cayman Montgomery with nine apiece.
Five players on the team average 6.5 points or more per game and only one of those is a senior (Reed).
“We’re still learning,” Howell said. “The first time versus East, we had a lot of turnovers. We focused on cutting those down, running our offense. There was less up and down, more half court. We need to work on that. To be a better team, we have to get better at that.”
Madi Rose led the Mariners with seven points followed by Ellie Fulcher with four.
The Mariners will play just two more nonconference games. They will hit the road to take on Trinity Christian (4-1) on Friday and then participate in the Good Guys Versus Cancer Tournament at First Flight on Saturday and battle Washington (1-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.