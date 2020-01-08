OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team continues to run roughshod over its 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference competition.
The Cougars (9-2 overall) defeated Heide Trask 39-20 Tuesday to improve to 4-0 in the conference and chalk up their fifth straight victory.
It wasn’t a clean win – off-target passing, traveling calls and missed defensive assignments piled up – but it was enough to keep the program’s Coastal 8 win streak alive at 17 games.
“It felt like this was the first game back from Christmas break,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “I expected us to look more like this on Friday (in the 53-28 win over Dixon). I can’t complain, though. It’s a conference win.”
Croatan leads the conference with Richlands (3-0) not far behind. The Cougars will face the Wildcats on the road Friday.
The Titans (6-5 overall, 1-3 conference) came into the game having scored more points this season than any other Coastal 8 team with 585 (Croatan had 476), but the Cougars limited them to a season-low 20.
“I thought on the defensive end, our effort was spot-on,” Gurley said. “We were attacking the ball a lot better than we have been. We just didn’t take advantage of the extra possessions on offense.”
Croatan struggled mightily on offense, shooting 31 percent from the floor, finishing 1-of-7 from deep and going 4-of-12 from the foul line. Aside from a Carolina Harvey free throw, neither team scored between the 5:16 mark of the third quarter and 12 seconds in the period. Haley Cousins broke the scoreless skid with a layup to give the Cougars a 25-13 lead heading into the fourth.
“It was a 10-point game in the fourth quarter,” Gurley said. “We’ve got to do a better job distancing ourselves. When we’re playing that well on defense, we have to make shots on the other end. All those stops, and we couldn’t get a basket.”
Trask had its moments in the game. The visitors opened the second half with five straight points and then forced a 10-point deficit early in the fourth. Anisa Lewis, who averages 19.6 points per game this season, finished with a team-high 10.
The Cougars cut down on their turnovers in the second half after totaling 19 in the first half. Their season high coming into the game was 21. They finished with 25 on the night.
Senior forward Kelly Hagerty recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 16 rebounds. She was the only Croatan scorer to reach double figures.
Ally Roth tallied six points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals; Cousins had five points, 11 rebounds and three steals; and Natalie Show put up three points, three boards and two steals.
Harvey tallied two points and two boards; Howard scored two points; McAloon finished with two points, five rebounds and two assists; and Berlyn Underwood scored one.
The Cougars’ game at Richlands (4-8 overall) will be their first on the road since beating West Carteret 54-45 on Dec. 20.
Trask will host Lejeune (0-7 overall, 0-4 conference) on Friday.
