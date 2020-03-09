BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a career filled with enormous success, Mackenzie Whitaker recently added the biggest triumph of her career at the American Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The former West Carteret standout captured a Division I league championship with a meet record of 3,954 points in the pentathlon thanks to a personal record in all five events.
“I’m pretty stoked about it,” said the East Carolina junior. “I knew after last year how disappointed I was. I knew I was going to come back and go even harder than everybody else and be a champion.”
Whitaker focused on the long jump last season, and while struggling with an injury – she suffers with sacroiliac joint pain – she finished second in the long jump at the AAC Indoor Championships and fifth at the AAC Outdoor Championships.
She jumped 19 feet, 3.25 inches and 19-4.75, respectively, at those two meets. Now in better health, she set an indoor personal record of 19-10 during the pentathlon meet. He previous indoor PR was 19-7.
“I was pretty pleased with that,” she said. “especially because it was the fourth event of the day. If I was fresh, I think I could have gone 20. I have very high expectations for that event in the outdoor.”
The long jump has proven to be her best event in college. As a freshman, she took the runner-up spot at the AAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a 19-11 leap.
Whitaker’s top finish in the long jump set her up to win the pentathlon with only the 800 meters remaining. She took second in that event with a personal record time of 2 minutes, 20.92 seconds.
“I was only behind by 10 points, so I knew I had won going into the 800 cause the girl (Cincinnati’s Angelica Lightfoot) ahead of me isn’t that good of an 800 runner,” she said. “I only needed to beat her by two seconds, and I ended up beating her by 40.”
Lightfoot, last year’s AAC pentathlon champion, finished last in the 800 meters in 3:08.12, dropping her from first to ninth overall with 3,446 points.
Whitaker began the day with a PR of 9.19 in the 60-meter hurdles to take 10th. She then hit a PR of 5-7 in the high jump to beat her previous high mark of 5-5 and place third
“I wanted to run a sub-9.0 in the 60 hurdles, but I was pretty satisfied with that,” she said. “I think where I started to gain momentum was the high jump when I jumped 5-7. That was a pretty big PR, and I think that just carried me through.”
She also had a PR in the shot put with a 33-9.5 push, which was good for ninth in the 18-athlete competition despite it being her worst event.
“It’s rough,” she said. “I lose a lot of points in the shot put. After high jump, I was second, and then after shot put, I dropped down to seventh. I lost a lot there. I knew I had to refocus and get ready for the long jump, and thankfully I popped a big jump, and it took me back up to second.”
Her 3,954 points put her 30th in the nation in the pentathlon. The top-16 point producers were invited to the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships. Arkansas State’s Camryn Newton-Smith grabbed the final spot with 4,071 points.
“I was a little frustrated,” Whitaker said. “My goal was to break the 4,000-point barrier, but I think the shot put really held me back. If you look at the rankings, and the last spot, I was just about 120 points away, which is not that much difference. If I threw it six inches farther, that’s the difference.”
She plans to spend more time on the shot put as the outdoor season approaches and the pentathlon transitions to the heptathlon, adding the javelin and 200 meters while moving the 60-meter hurdles to the 100-meter hurdles.
“I’ve been going over my game plan with my coach,” she said. “Our throws coach is really good, but I’ve only been going over there once or twice a week, which is bad on my part. I’m going over there four times a week from now on to work on shot put and javelin.”
Whitaker, who was a jumper, hurdler and sprinter in high school, is new to the throws. She competed in the pentathlon just twice as a freshman, taking fifth in the AAC Indoor Championships in just her second try. This spring, she will throw the javelin in competition for the first time in her career.
“I don’t really know how to feel about it,” she said. “I remember when I was a freshman, the event kind of scared me. But I’m not the same athlete I was as a freshman. I’m stronger and lot more experienced. Coach is confident I can throw 115, which is fine. If I’m over 110, I’m good.”
After winning the conference pentathlon championship, Whitaker said her schedule is about to get really hectic. Not only is she adding new events to her routine, she’s also soon to learn what life is like at the top of the mountain.
“It’s about to get crazy,” she said. “I’m going to be at the track everyday for a long time. I’m OK with it. I feel a lot more pressure now going into outdoor. Because I’m no longer the hunter, I’m the hunted. I have a huge target on my back, so I can’t get too comfortable where I am. I have to work harder than everybody else.”
