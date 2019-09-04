Sometimes you know what you’re getting when you look at the high school football nonconference schedules, and sometimes you don’t.
Let’s see which has been which after two weeks of the season.
The first week of the 2019 campaign saw East Carteret, West Carteret and Croatan knowing what they were getting.
The Mariners fell 58-6 to a West Craven squad that went 7-6 each year during the past two seasons. The Eagles, however, were 12-1 in 2016 and many observers felt this year’s team was going to look more like that outfit than the one from the 2017 and 2018 campaigns.
The Patriots dropped a 49-7 contest to New Hanover. The Wildcats are usually tough, going 9-4 last season after going 15-1 the previous year and capturing the 3AA state championship.
The Cougars beat White Oak 19-2. Including the 0-2 start this season, the Vikings are now 5-28 in their last 33 games. They haven’t won six games since the 2008 season when they went 6-6.
Last Friday, East and West met in the 55th annual Mullet Bucket. The Patriots now hold a healthy 36-18-1 advantage in the 55-year history of the rivalry after capturing 10 of the last 12 including a 48-13 outcome last week.
Croatan dropped a 19-10 affair to Swansboro. That one might have seemed like a surprise since the Pirates were coming off a 3-6 season and haven’t finished above .500 since 2013 when they went 8-4. But they’ve now won three in a row versus the Cougars after taking last year’s Ben & Jerry’s Bowl 18-12 and capturing the 2016 contest by a 27-10 score.
And so how bout this week?
We’ll see some Monday night football with the games moved due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.
The Bogue Sound Classic, which pits West versus Croatan, hasn’t been much of a rivalry with the Patriots going 17-3 including three straight victories.
East’s matchup with North Lenoir looked like a good one on paper before the season began.
Now?
Not so much.
The Hawks are now 2-0 after a 20-6 win over East Columbus and a 39-14 victory over Farmville Central.
The fast start represents a drastic change in Wheat Swamp.
After going 0-11 in Jim Collins' first year, the Hawks are looking to begin a season 3-0 for only the eighth time in program history, and the first time since 1993, according to the Neuse News' Bryan Hanks. They are 2-0 for the first time since 2008.
North Lenoir has hit six wins in a season just twice in the previous 15 years, going 41-129 in that time including a 6-6 year in 2016 and a 6-7 campaign in 2004.
According to Hanks, the victory over East Columbus was the first season-opening win since 2008, and the triumph over Farmville Central was just the second against that program in a 21-game series that dates back to 1971. The Hawks, who were 1-19 in the series and 0-10 at Farmville Central, hadn't beaten the Jaguars since 2005.
The squad has looked bright on both sides of the ball.
A rush-heavy attack – North Lenoir hasn't attempted a pass this season – has accumulated 532 yards on 73 carries in two games.
Jaden Kilpatrick leads the way with 170 yards on 23 carries followed by Ny'jai Koonce with 126 yards and three scores on 16 carries. Filipo Sualevia has 109 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and Malik Jones has 91 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
The defense has yet to give up 200 yards in a game, surrendering 173 to East Columbus and 199 to Farmville Central.
As for nonconference games on the horizon, West will play West Craven (1-1) and Farmville Central (0-2) and also take on D.H. Conley (0-2).
East will battle Swansboro (2-0) and Croatan will go up against Pamlico (0-2).
