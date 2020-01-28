MOREHEAD CITY —The Croatan wrestling team earned a 40-36 payback win over West Carteret on its way to a 4-1 record Saturday at the Dan Varner Patriot Duals.
The Patriots defeated the Cougars 44-24 on Jan. 2. The county squads are two of the best teams in the eastern part of the state with 2A Croatan sporting a 21-3 mark and 3A West going 23-4.
“We each won at each other’s place,” Croatan coach David Perry said. “It’s the weirdest thing. We were flat at our place, and they were pumped. I was impressed. They looked great. I figured we might be the favorites because we had finished higher than them all year in most of the tournaments, but they came in and took it to us.”
In the rematch, each team won seven matches with each taking five of those by pin. The split came in the other four matches with the Cougars winning by a forfeit and major decision and West winning by two decisions.
Landon Gray and Drake Egan earned crucial wins to make the difference.
Gray (9-7) pinned Hikori Cruz (30-7) in the 170-pound match, and Egan (31-11) pinned Jaiden Rittenhouse (32-14) in the 145-pound bout.
“Those were big wins,” Perry said. “That’s why you wrestle the matches. You never know.”
Colton Sullivan (30-8), who won his 100th career match at the event and went 5-0 on the day, pinned Daniel Day (8-12) at 152 pounds, Jacob Caldwell, who also went 5-0 in the dual, (38-7) pinned Ariana Wolkerstorfer (25-19) at 113 and Zach Lindsay (18-13) pinned Isaac McPherson (17-22) at 285.
Anthony Marello (29-14) gained a 14-4 major decision over Austin Thompson (18-20) in the 138-pound match.
“We were missing a few guys, so I thought if we could beat them, it would be a big upset,” Perry said. “Everything fell in place. It was kind of backward. I would have picked us to win the first one and them the second one.”
Croatan won its other county match as well, taking a 56-22 triumph over East Carteret (19-21). The Cougars won 10 of the 14 matches, taking five by pin, three by forfeit and one apiece by technical fall and decision.
They captured all but two matches against Pamlico in a 70-12 victory, taking nine by pin, two by forfeit and one by major decision.
Croatan had a tougher time against Topsail, winning 45-24 by earning nine wins, including seven by pin and two by decision. The lone loss on the day came against 4A power New Bern in a 48-27 setback.
“We wrestled well against Pamlico and East, and we wrestled pretty well against Topsail,” Perry said. “They are a good team, but we didn’t wrestle well against New Bern. But maybe part of that is because New Bern has a good team. I was pretty pleased. It was a good day.”
Croatan will travel Wednesday to take on Dixon in a battle for the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship. Each team is 6-0 in the league.
Here are results of the duals:
Croatan 40, West Carteret 36
106 – Hayden Augenstein (WC) pin Noah Pjanic (C).
113 – Jacob Caldwell (C) pin Ariana Wolkerstorfer (WC).
120 – John Watts (WC) pin Angelica Steffy (C).
126 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Luke Walker (C).
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) dec. Zack Barker (C), 8-2.
138 – Anthony Marello (C) maj. dec. Austin Thompson (WC), 14-4.
145 – Drake Egan (C) pin Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC).
152 – Colton Sullivan (C) pin Daniel Day (WC).
160 – Clayton Wilson (WC) dec. Zach Simonette (C), 3-0.
170 – Landon Gray (C) pin Hikori Cruz (WC).
182 – Josh Henderson (WC) pin Dakota Gray (C).
195 – Jake Reynolds (WC) pin Carson Perkins (C).
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Isaac McPherson (WC).
------------------
Croatan 45, Topsail 24
106 – Jacob Caldwell (C) dec. Ethan Blevins (T), 3-2.
113 – Lucas Cotto (T) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 1:29.
120 – Jacob Mackleer (T) pin Harris Rogers (C), 0:28.
126 – Luke Walker (C) pin Robert Rouse (T), 2:45.
132 – Zack Barker (C) pin John Latta (T), 3:50.
138 – Alexander Hopper (T) pin Anthony Marello (C), 2:50.
145 – Drake Egan (C) pin Shawn Longo (T), 10-3.
152 – Colton Sullivan (C) pin Conner Kingsley (T), 1:05.
160 – Ethan Parker (T) dec. Landon Gray (C), 5-3.
170 – Tyler Allison (T) dec. Zach Simonette (C), 6-2.
182 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Wade Hughes (T), 1:08.
195 – Ryan Lindsay (C) dec. Tyler Allison (T), 2-0.
220 – Carson Perkins (C) pin Clayton Bobo (T), 2:23.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Ty Brown (T), 2:23.
------------------
Croatan 70, Pamlico 12
106 – Jacob Caldwell (C) pin Marcus Tyson (P), 1:13.
113 – Angelica Steffy (C) pin Macy Tyson (P), 0:40.
120 – Harris Rogers (C) win by forfeit.
126 – Luke Walker (C) pin Jarrod Ramsey (P).
132 – Zack Barker (C) maj. dec. Elijah Dacuyan (P), 12-4.
138 – Anthony Marello (C) win by forfeit.
145 – Drake Egan (C) pin Alex Coulter (P).
152 – Colton Sullivan (C) pin Gage Joyner (P), 1:42.
160 – Landon Gray (C) pin Trevor Wood (P).
170 – Zach Simonette (C) pin Douglas Robinson (P).
182 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Alex Coulter (P).
195 – Ryan Lindsay (C) pin Abraham Hernandez (P).
220 – John Lupton (P) pin Zach Lindsay (C).
285 – Javon Armstrong (P) win by forfeit.
------------------
Croatan 56, East Carteret 22
106 – Noah Pianic (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Jacob Caldwell (C) pin Luke Franks (EC), 1:30.
120 – Ronan Carletta (EC) pin Harris Rogers (C), 1:01.
126 – Luke Walker (C) tech fall Shane Hatfield (EC), 17-2.
132 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) pin Zack Barker (C), 4:22.
138 – Anthony Marello (C) pin Steve Gill (EC), 0:51.
145 – Drake Egan (C) pin Josiah Hynes (EC), 1:30.
152 – Colton Sullivan (C) win by forfeit.
160 – Zach Simonette (C) win by forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) maj. dec. Landon Gray (C), 14-6.
182 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Jack McMahon (EC), 1:19.
195 – Ryan Lindsay (C) pin Avery Cox (EC), 1:51.
220 – Zach Lindsay (C) dec. Daniel White (EC), 6-2.
285 – E.J. Jayne (EC) win by forfeit.
------------------
New Bern 48, Croatan 27
106 – Jacob Caldwell (C) pin Michael Baysden (NB), 2:16.
113 – Sam Barnett (NB) win by forfeit.
120 – Eh Ku (NB) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 0:09.
126 – Eh Neysoe Jaw (NB) pin Luke Walker (C), 1:33.
132 – Ku Lah (NB) pin Zack Barker (C), 2:27.
138 – Jackson Bird (NB) pin Anthony Marello (C), 2:38.
145 – Wyatt Stevens (NB) dec. Drake Egan (C), 9-2.
152 – Grant Gupton (NB) pin Blake McCabe (C), 0:52.
160 – Colton Sullivan (C) dec. Riley Dean (NB), 7-2.
170 – Zach Simonette (C) pin Tyler Wallington (NB), 3:10.
182 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Bradley Warren (NB), 1:39.
195 – Jaidon Bennett (NB) dec. Ryan Lindsay (C), 5-4.
220 – Marcus Grist (NB) win by forfeit.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.