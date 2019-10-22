“The Birds” of course was a classic 1963 horror-thriller film directed and produced by Alfred Hitchcock, but to us anglers, the birds tell us a lot about where the fish bait is and presumably the predators that feed on them.
First, let’s consider how different birds feed. Some birds are high divers (gannets), some dive or scoop (pelicans), some dive and hunt one on one (terns), others (the most fowl) swim, dive and hunt under water (cormorants, loons). On the other hand, some birds don’t scoop or dive very effectively and never ever swim under water, but they eat just as well. The gulls!! So, if all the birds, answer the question “where’s the bait,” how do we find the FISH?
The gulls, lacking some of the awesome fishing skills of the other more “noble” birds are more opportunistic in their eating habits. Hey, they’ll even eat potato chips when offered. If you watch the gulls when predatory fish are surface feeding, they fly around looking for a predator. Once found, a flock gathers and hovers, waiting for the fish, say a bluefish or albacore, to surface, and they attack. Just as the fish surfaces, driving the bait to the top, the gulls dive right on top of the foraging bluefish to pick up scattering minnows, injured or killed minnows, gorfed minnows and the favored flavored minnow bits. As we all know, bluefish are notoriously messy eaters. This method, although opportunistic, is not without its risks. Remember those gulls with only one leg?
By watching birds, you can also get a good idea on the bait size the birds are feeding on, and therefore, the predatory piscatores that may lie beneath. Gannets, diving like missiles from dizzying heights, snack on bigger baits, like menhaden (i.e. pogies). Pelicans have more variety in their diets, fish big and small alike, but their dives are different for large or small baits. They dive almost directly vertical like the gannets for bigger fish and more toward the horizontal for smaller fish or even just float and scoop for little baits like anchovies.
When these bigger birds are feeding, you can expect bigger predatory fish: tuna, king mackerel, Hatteras blues, stripers, old reds and such. Terns feast mostly on smaller fish. The bigger terns will eat finger mullet and peanut pogies, as well as glass minnows (Atlantic silversides and bay anchovies), whereas, the tiny least terns feed on the glass minnows, as well as the least of all the fish, newly hatched fry, one by one.
Hiding beneath the terns, you can often expect false albacore and Atlantic bonito, small blues, and of course, by May and into the fall, the prized Spanish mackerel. But in a pinch, when bait and birds abound, follow the lowly gull. There’s citation fish beneath them gulls!
One question I always get is can there be too much bait? Should I fish with ALL that bait around? Maybe or not, but you know for a fact that the fish aren’t where there is NO bait! So I always go with bait regardless of numbers. Now when fishing around the mayhem of feeding, diving birds at some point, you will get your line tangled with one of our feathered friends. No matter how hard you try to avoid it ... it will happen! If this has happened to you, you may have learned the trick of keeping a towel close at hand. Covering the head and eyes of a gull or pelican with the towel will calm them so as to make the extraction a hook or tangled line a breeze and not have to duck flying bird beaks, which can be a hazardous. It really works.
Finally, we probably all have seen that when a bird gets a prized fish, it is immediately swarmed upon by envious gulls or terns or whatever is close by trying to snatch away the fish from its rightful owner. This activity happens all the time, with not only with birds, but generally in the animal kingdom, even across species and has a name, “kleptoparasitism” or parasitism by theft! It’s a cold, cruel world out there, and the fittest will survive.
---------------------
Now as far as the fishing, over the weekend, we got Nestorized.
A couple inches of rain, gusty winds and high seas as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor passed us by on Sunday. Prior to Nestor, the fishing has been firing up for fall.
Our back waters from the New to the Neuse rivers have been hot with speckled trout with both natural and unnatural baits including top-water plugs.
The New River, a big spawning area for specks, continues to lead the way with big fish, followed by the Neuse and its creeks. The recent bite in the Haystacks has shown some good catches, and finally Radio Island is heating up.
I hope to hear about the Lookout Rock Jetty. It would be nice to revert to the good old days trout action there. There are also fish coming out of the Highway 24 creeks (Broad, Gayles Spooners), you know the creeks.
---------------------
More on trout. The Bogue Banks and Topsail ocean fishing piers have had excellent catches.
Interestingly, much of the activity has been farther out on the pier, beyond what one can reach from the beach. I know this first hand! There was a good blitz at Fort Macon, however, as the fish come out of Beaufort Inlet and hang a right down the beach, by the time they get to the piers, the specks are moving outside the outer bar and not in the close-in slough. On Topsail Island Saturday, anglers were treated to an early morning blitz at daybreak as the specks were flowing out of the New River headed south.
The reds are a little less reliable and are often in the mix with the trout ,as well are black drum. To the east, there are slot reds in the Haystacks and up in Core Creek and are mixed in with juvenile rat reds. I’ve even heard of decent catches of slot and above reds from the nearshore reefs. On the other hand, the fish are very scattered along the surf from Atlantic Beach to Emerald Isle. What is hot has been the excellent catches of pompano in the surf, and in addition, if you can find your favorite mullet hole, citation-sized sea mullet have been hitting shrimp and sand fleas which are still available. One such hole that is there from year to year is a bit west of Bogue Inlet Pier. By the way, if you catch a funny looking pompano with several dark vertical bars on their sides, it’s a related fish called a palometa. I first saw some a few years ago. Now, they are starting to show in numbers. They are a smallish cousin of the pompano.
If you just wanted fish and have some catching fun, one of the best locations was outside of Beaufort Inlet in the vicinity of buoys 18 and 19, and all you needed was your standard two-hook bottom rig or field modified speck rig or Sam’s Gitter Rigs tipped with shrimp.
Blues, gray trout and sea mullet were plentiful, and if you trolled, Spanish were easy hookups. I also got some good reports of big blues around Cape Lookout, and they are hitting surface plugs and popping flies.
---------------------
From the piers, it’s been a pretty good week with kings, pompano and speckled trout showing up.
Oceanana Pier reports a good trout bite, pompano, blues, Spanish to 3 pounds, black drum and small reds.
Bogue Inlet Pier finally had some Spanish, blues to 4 pounds, a few specks to 24 inches, spots at night and a 3.1-pound pompano. Interestingly, the last few days have brought in slot -eeper black drum to 8 pounds, specifically on the west side of the pier.
Seaview Pier reports Spanish, blues, nice pompano and an early morning trout blitz on Saturday. The spots have returned with a vengeance.
Surf City Pier reports Spanish, blues, sea mullet, lots of flounder, a few spots and trout and notably three kings last week.
Jolly Roger Pier reports five kings last week, along with Spanish late in the day and specks early in the morning.
The recent king mackerel tournament out of Atlantic Beach weighed in fish to 65 pounds, with the big ones coming from the east side of the Cape Lookout Shoals. One hot spot was AR-285, the Summerlin Reef.
