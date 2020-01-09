morehead city — Eight games. That’s it. That’s all that remains of the football season.
Combining the CFP National Championship with the remaining NFL playoff contests gives us just eight games left.
The panel will pick the college finale this week along with the NFL divisional round.
Brian North (WCTI-12), Dennis Thomason (News-Times) and Deana King (NCPreps.com) are in the minority by taking Clemson over LSU.
The Green Bay and Seattle affair is a 5-4 split.
Brian Bailey (WNCT-9), Billy Weaver (WITN-7), Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com), North and Thomason like Green Bay, while J.J. Smith (News-Times), Zack Nally (News-Times), Tim Hower (CarolinaPreps.com) and King take Seattle.
Bailey is the only one to take Minnesota over San Francisco, and Nally is the only one to pick Houston over Kansas City.
The entire panel takes Baltimore over Tennessee.
Carteret Publishing took the win last week in the team standings with a 13-8 mark. The TV sports anchors were a game back at 12-9 with the online editors rounding out the trio at 10-11.
Smith led the individual standings with a 6-1 record, followed by Barnes at 5-2. Bailey, Hower, Nally, North and Weaver tied with 4-3 outings, followed by Thomason at 3-4 and King at 1-6.
The entire panel missed on Minnesota’s win over New Orleans.
Smith was the only one to hit on Tennessee’s victory over New England.
King failed to take both Tulane over Southern Miss and Louisiana over Miami (Ohio).
North and King missed on Ohio’s triumph over Nevada.
Weaver, Thomason and Hower failed to go with Seattle over Philadelphia.
The Houston and Buffalo contest was a 5-4 split with North, Weaver, Smith, Hower and Barnes rightly choosing Houston.
Carteret Publishing continues to cruise in the overall team standings with a 16-game lead, thanks to a 473-226 record. The online editors are second at 457-242, but the TV sports anchors are making a run as the season comes to a close. North, Weaver and Bailey were 14 games back of second place four weeks ago but are now only six back at 451-248.
Thomason seems to be in control for the overall individual title with a 162-71 record, but the battle for second should go down to the wire. Bailey was alone in the runner-up spot, however, now it’s a three-way tie with Bailey, Barnes and Smith at 157-76 apiece. Hower follows at 155-78 with Nally at 154-79 and North at 152-81. King sports a 145-88 mark, followed by Weaver at 142-91.
