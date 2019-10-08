BEAUFORT — It was another early night Monday for Croatan in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
For the third time in seven league games, the Cougars ended a soccer contest before it was supposed to end with a 9-0 mercy-rule win over East Carteret. The match came to a close just three minutes into the second half.
The Cougars (7-4-2) improved to 6-1 in the conference to try and keep pace in the Coastal 8 with Dixon (12-1-1) at 7-0.
------------------------
CAMP LEJEUNE — The East Carteret boys soccer team won two games this past week after failing to capturing a win in the first three weeks of the season.
The Mariners defeated Lejeune 3-1 on Wednesday, which followed a 3-1 victory over Southwest Onslow on Monday.
------------------------
SWANSBORO — The West Carteret boys soccer team came out on the wrong side of a wild, penalty-kick shootout with Swansboro on Thursday.
The Patriots (6-7 overall) led 2-1 late in the second half before the Pirates’ David Rios knotted the score with under five minutes in the match.
Neither team could find the back of the net in 10 minutes of sudden-death overtime, leaving penalty kicks to decide the outcome. The Bucs (5-6-2 overall) won the kick tally 7-5 to improve to 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — Week eight of the county’s prep football season will see all three teams at home Friday for the first time this season.
Croatan (4-2 overall) will host Dixon, West Carteret (2-4) will host Havelock and East Carteret (1-5) will host Heide Trask.
------------------------
OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team improved to 9-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Thursday with a 3-0 shutout of Southwest Onslow.
The Cougars (14-2 overall) defeated the Stallions 25-10, 25-13, 25-9 for their 12th straight victory and 11th shutout of the season. They hold a half-game lead over Dixon (8-1) for the top spot in the Coastal 8 standings.
Southwest Onslow dropped to 2-12 overall and 1-7 in conference play with the loss.
------------------------
HAVELOCK — West Carteret split a 3A Coastal Conference cross country meet with White Oak last week at the Havelock Parks and Recreation course.
The girls dominated their race, scoring 18 points while the Vikings put up 46. Havelock didn’t post a team score.
The boys took second in a tight race with White Oak, trailing by seven points after registering 31 points to the Vikings’ 24. Havelock had 95.
------------------------
