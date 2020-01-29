HOLLY RIDGE — The Croatan boys basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 65-48 triumph at Southwest Onslow on Tuesday.
The Stallions continue to play home games at Dixon while having its gym repaired from damage caused during Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Croatan improved its record to 7-9 overall, 4-5 in conference, while the Stallions remained winless at 0-16, 0-9.
The win leaves the Cougars tied with Lejeune (8-8, 4-5) for fourth place in the Coastal 8 Conference. East Carteret (12-3 overall) and Pender (12-6) rides atop league standings tied at 8-1. Dixon sits just a game back in third at 7-2, 15-4 overall.
Croatan will host nonconference rival Swansboro (6-11, 1-3) tonight and then travel to Dixon on Friday.
