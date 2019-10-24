OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team took care of business against another 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference stalwart Wednesday, beating Richlands 5-1 at home.
The Cougars (11-4-2 overall) remain in second place in the conference at 10-1, with a pivotal matchup against first-place Dixon (10-0) slated tonight in Holly Ridge.
Richlands (11-6-1 overall, 9-3 conference) is no scrub, but the Cougars have now twice dispatched the Wildcats by a 5-1 score. Only two conference teams have scored a goal on Croatan this season. The other is Dixon, which tied the Cougars 3-3 in regulation before winning in penalty kicks on Sept. 23.
GOLDSBORO — Four county high school golfers qualified for the state tournament this week with their performances at the regionals.
East Carteret sophomore Jenna Rutledge and Croatan junior Caroline Harvey made the cut at the 1A/2A match on Monday, while West Carteret senior Mason Starling and junior Sydney McKee made the cut at the 3A tournament.
Rutledge, the two-time 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Player of the Year, claimed the best finish and score, taking fifth with an 84 at the Lane Tree Golf Course in Goldsboro.
MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret was again achingly close to a breakthrough win in 3A Coastal Conference boys soccer play Tuesday versus Swansboro.
The Pirates tied it 1-1 with 15 minutes to go in the game and then won the penalty-kick shootout 4-1. The Patriots have been outscored just 6-4 in their last four losses, which includes a previous shootout defeat at Swansboro.
