BEAUFORT — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic officially started Wednesday night with registration and its captains party.
There were 26 boats signed up to take part in the 16th annual charity event.
“That’s more than halfway to where we were last year,” tournament director Donna Hardy said. “We’re thrilled with our new sponsors, and they’re making a huge difference. Things look good.”
The weather forecast looks iffy with high winds and seas expected, but the tournament has a contingency plan for such matters.
BEAUFORT — The 40th annual Historic Beaufort Road Race will be under new leadership this weekend.
Members of the race organizer Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club typically rotate the race director roles. This year, it’s new member Bob Terwilliger at the helm, looking to get his feet wet in the longtime community event.
“It’s a funny story,” Terwilliger said. “At the second meeting I attended, (previous race director) Bedford (Smith) stood up and talked about how he couldn’t have the leadership role for the road race anymore. I don’t know what possessed me, but I raised my hand and volunteered. So here we are.”
Terwilliger retired to Beaufort from Dallas, Texas in 2017 after having a vacation home here for 17 years. He joined the Ole Towne Rotary Club last fall, looking for opportunities to cultivate a closer relationship with the community.
MOREHEAD CITY — The Marlins stopped their longest losing streak of the season at three games Wednesday with a resounding 9-1 victory over the Holly Springs Salamanders at Big Rock Stadium.
Morehead City improved to 25-12 overall and 6-5 in the second half.
The collegiate wood-bat squad still has the best record in the Coastal Plain League with the Savannah Bananas trailing at 24-13 and the Macon Bacon and Gastonia Grizzlies each at 22-13.
The Marlins rode a combination of their all-star pitching and a late-game offensive explosion to earn a victory that dropped the Salamanders to 15-23 overall and 4-8 in the second half.
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret Post 46 baseball team will participate in the 2019 American Legion Junior State Championships over the next few days.
The Canes will take on the Ahoskie Post 102 Braves at 4 p.m. today at Finch Field in Thomasville. At 7 p.m. Saturday, they will play RS-Central, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, will battle South Rowan.
If Post 46 finishes in the top two of its four-team division – there are two four-team divisions known as the Stars and Stripes – it will advance to the semifinals Monday.
The state final will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation held its first contest of the 2019 Youth Surf Series late last month at the western ocean regional access, and though the contest was delayed to allow the tide to drop, the surf was contestable.
The series highlights 14-and-under surfers, giving them an opportunity to gain contest experience. It is free to all competitors. Participants must know how to swim.
The Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation, along with the Eastern Surfing Association’s Central N.C. District, sponsor the series.
