Auto Racing
NASCAR Truck Series qualifying in Las Vegas............. (FS1) 5 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay in Las Vegas............................. (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
NASCAR Truck Series in Las Vegas............................. (FS1) 9 p.m.
Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Northeastern at Red Sox......... (NESN) 1 p.m.
Basketball
College men: Sacred Heart at Merrimack............... (CBSSN) 5 p.m.
College men: Buffalo at Kent St. ............................ (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Canisius at Quinnipiac....................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
NBA: Nuggets at Thunder......................................... (ESPN) 8 p.m.
College men: VCU at St. Louis................................. (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College women: Oregon at California...................... (Pac12) 9 p.m.
NBA: Pelicans at Trail Blazers............................ (ESPN) 10:30 p.m.
College women: Oregon St. at Stanford................. (Pac12) 11 p.m.
Golf
PGA: Puerto Rico Open 2nd round...................... (GOLF) 10:30 a.m.
PGA: WGC Mexico Championship 2nd round.............. (GOLF) 2 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Alabama at Florida......................... (SECN) 6 p.m.
College women: Auburn at Arkansas................... (SECN) 7:30 p.m.
College women: LSU at Missouri............................... (SECN) 9 p.m.
Hockey
College men: Notre Dame at Michigan........................ (BTN) 6 p.m.
NHL: Rangers at Hurricanes................................ (FSCR) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Minnesota Duluth at W. Michigan...... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Minnesota at Penn St. ..................... (BTN) 8:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 239 in Oklahoma..................................... (FS2) 2:20 p.m.
Soccer
Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Guadalajara.............................. (FS2) 10 p.m.
Wrestling
College men: N.C. State at Duke.............................. (ACCN) 7 p.m.
College men: Nebraska at Minnesota..................... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
