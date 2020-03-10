Spring is in the air, and so is the pollen.
Hopefully you can get by the pollen to get your fishing gear up to serious fishing status, check your rod guides for rust and cracks, clean your reel, and change out your rusted and dull hooks. Some new fishing line is probably overdue and make some of your own homemade Carolina rigs
Anything else?
Sure, if you have a boat, check out your trailer, springs, bearings and tires, and how about getting your annual boat safety inspection by the Coast Guard Auxiliary?
First of all, log onto www.swansboroaux.org, and click on the “Vessel Safety Check” where you can find the list of vessel safety requirements, as well as a list of recommended but not required items that are important for discussion. Some of the required items include proper display of your boat identification numbers, up-to-date registration, personal flotation devices (PFDs), fire extinguisher and operating navigation lights, among others.
You can schedule a safety check online or give them a call. Their contact information is listed online as well. Also, there are inspections offered at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Ramp each third Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon. To make sure your vessel is likely to pass inspection, you can perform a “virtual” online safety check. There is no penalty for failing the safety check, just a recommendation of what is needed to be done so you can pass a reinspection.
Also on the website is a list of 15 common reasons for failure to pass the safety check. Please make sure that your navigation lights are operational and that you have proper visual distress signals. These top the list for inspection failure.
There is also an inspection offered for your paddle craft, kayak, standup paddle boards and the like and a virtual inspection on the web site to assist you as well. By the way, the price is right…FREE, FREE, FREE, and it may save your life and that of guests and loved ones on your boat.
Next week, I will go over U.S. Coast Guard auxiliary boating safety classes, including About Boating Safety required beginners course, Boating Skills & Seamanship and a relatively new class called Suddenly in Command.
---------------------
So, how’s the fishin’?
The shad are still the headliners up and down the Tar and Neuse rivers for both hickories and Americans, and the Roanoke River is starting to fire up, so get out your ultralights and four-weight fly rods and have some fun with these little leaping tarponoids.
The Neuse and New rivers are still doing well with trout, including the excitement of top-water action. Another area where the trout bite is still hot is the upper reaches of Core Creek around Adams Creek and Back Creek. And the fish are nice size, running around 20 inches, give or take. The Highway 24 creeks seem to have wound down with only spotty catches lately. The bait in those creeks also seem to have fallen off quite a bit. You can tell since there are not many fish-eating birds, such as pelicans and cormorants feeding in those creeks, certainly not like earlier in the winter.
The red drum are returning to the marshes, and the slots red bite is pretty good. Water temperatures in the sounds and backwaters is holding in the 50s, and on some warm, sunny days, have topped out late in the day around 60 degrees. It has been reported that a few flounder are now showing in the deeper holes, but remember we are still in a flounder moratorium, with the season reopening this year from Sunday, Aug. 16 through Wednesday, Sept. 30.
With the nearshore ocean temperatures also remaining in the 50s, those sea mullet that have been around Buoy No. 18 in Beaufort Inlet are moving into the turning basin and port area. Realizing that, I might recommend giving the Radio Island beach a try for both sea mullet and puffers, both of which are around right now.
Try Sam’s Gitters or your own modified speck rigs, tipped with shrimp or Fishbites baits. Hopefully we should see some along the surf zone as well, starting around Fort Macon and working west along the surf very soon.
Unconfirmed, but I did hear rumors of bluefish to our south around the Cape Fear area. We normally see them in our surf and close to the inlets and nearshore artificial reefs by late March or early April.
Offshore, the wahoo action is still good with blackfin tuna in the mix, and I know people are looking for some yellowfins too. The triggerfish bite is still off the charts, much of it in 160 to 200 feet of water.
---------------------
As for pier fishing, Bogue Inlet Pier will open in time for the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day festivities Saturday, and Oceanana Pier is scheduled to open Thursday.
On Topsail Island, Seaview Pier reports a few puffers and just starting to see sea mullet.
Surf City Pier reports a few puffers and a sea mullet or two, as well as rays and skates. They will open officially Friday, and the first person to weigh in a sea mullet gets a complimentary pass for the 2020 season.
Jolly Roger Pier reports not much action yet, but spring is less than two weeks away.
---------------------
Finally, the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol will hold its annual orientation and new volunteer signup meeting Saturday, March 21 at the Emerald Isle Rec Center in the gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This meeting is mandatory for new volunteers since it will
provide needed training for new volunteers. You must be at least 18 years old to volunteer.
The turtle season starts Friday, May 1. For more information log onto: http://www.eiseaturtlepatrol.org/.
