RICHLANDS — East Carteret’s fifth loss of the season looked like much their other four.
The Mariners fell 49-13 to Richlands on Friday to drop to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. The Wildcats improved to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the league.
East’s 36-point loss to Richlands followed similar defeats, like a 47-point loss to North Lenoir, a 24-point loss to Swansboro, a 35-point loss to West Carteret and a 52-point loss to West Craven.
The previous week actually saw the Mariners get their first triumph with a 27-20 victory over Pender.
Richlands held a 374-123 advantage in total yards, thanks to holding the visitors to no rushing yards.
East trailed 28-0 midway through the third quarter when Qualik Nolon caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Adam McIntosh to put the team on the scoreboard. McIntosh brought his team to within 35-14 to end the third quarter with a 13-yard
scoring run.
McIntosh went 7-of-14 for 123 yards with Nolon acting as his favorite receiver with four catches for 62 yards.
Caleb Blankenship, who ran for 102 yards on 12 carries, finished the Mariners off with two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter. Dominic Green had a 73-yard touchdown run to start the game and later added a 36-yard interception return for a score.
East will return home this coming Friday for the first time since Aug. 23 with a game against Trask. The Titans are 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the Coastal 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.