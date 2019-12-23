MOREHEAD CITY — Family and friends gathered Saturday afternoon at Glad Tidings Church to celebrate the life of Vaughan Johnson.
The former West Carteret, N.C. State and New Orleans Saints football star died Thursday, Dec. 12 at Duke University Hospital from kidney disease.
He was 57.
Johnson was put to rest in a New Orleans Saints casket and removed from the sanctuary during the recessional to the tune of “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
He was a man of faith, family and football.
Each of the six speakers at his funeral detailed his love for his wife, children, grandchildren, parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
“He was very generous,” said his sister Adrienne Harris. “He didn’t forget his family. He took us wherever he went. He loved his family. He was a wonderful big brother.”
Rickey Jackson and Pat Swilling, the two remaining members of the Saints’ famed “Dome Patrol” linebacker unit – Sam Mills died in 2005 at 45 – made their way to Morehead City to attend the funeral and remember their beloved teammate.
“I’m not a guy to cry, but Vaughan (dying) had me crying for a week,” Jackson said. “He was a great guy.”
A Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion, Jackson was a six-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler.
Jackson and Swilling were the pass rushers, while Mills and Johnson were the run stuffers in the four-man linebacker group that is generally regarded as the greatest in NFL history.
“He would hit you,” Jackson said. “Just hearing the lick, I knew it was Vaughan. I didn’t have to see who it was. And he was smart. He knew every play in the book.”
While Mills was extremely intelligent, Jackson was a bull and Swilling was lightning fast, Johnson was perhaps the most feared by opponents because of his physical nature. Johnson was easy going, soft spoken off the field and was perhaps the most unheralded, least appreciated member of the group.
He led the team in tackles three times and finished second twice.
In 1992, all four linebackers made the trip to Honolulu as starters for the NFC in the Pro Bowl. That’s the only time in league history it has ever been done.
Swilling was a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. He was named the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1991 when he led the league with 17 sacks.
“This is one of the toughest moments of my life,” he said. “Ricky and Sam were on one side, and Vaughan and I were on the other side. I was by his side everyday for nearly 10 years. People have told me ‘I’m so sorry your brother passed away,’ because that’s how people saw us, as brothers. He was a special man, and he has a special place in my heart.”
A 6-foot-3, 235-pounder who packed a wallop on any runner who might venture into his territory, Johnson was named All-Pro in 1988 and 1989. He made the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons from 1989-1992 during an eight-year career with the Saints and started 98 of the 120 games he played with the team.
He retired in 1994 after one year with the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing out his nine-year NFL career with 669 tackles, 12 sacks, four interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
Mills was a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.
Known affectionately as the “Dome Patrol,” due to playing in the New Orleans Superdome, they led the Saints defense to a top-five ranking in 1987 and 1988 and dominated NFL offenses in 1991 and 1992, leading the league in both points and yards allowed each season.
All four players are members of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
After two years with the United States Football League’s Jacksonville Bulls, Johnson was taken by the Saints with the 15th overall pick in the 1984 USFL Supplemental Draft, which included players such as Steve Young and Reggie White.
He joined the Bulls after a standout career at N.C. State. Johnson was an all-state linebacker his senior year at West Carteret where he played from 1976 to 1980 and was recruited by dozens of schools but found a home with the Wolfpack.
He arrived at N.C. State as a 6-2, 180-pound freshman and mostly played on special teams. He was a top reserve as sophomore, but by his junior year, he had put on nearly 50 pounds of muscle.
He led the team in tackles in 1982 as a junior with 167 and in 1983 with 144 to earn All-American honors. His 384 career tackles still rank sixth in the Wolfpack record books.
“V.J. is what we called him there,” said former N.C. State teammate Ricky Bunch. “He always invited you to come down here to eat. ‘Come down for Thanksgiving, come down and eat some seafood,’ he would say. He was a family man and a great friend. He did a lot of work in his community.”
As a Saint, he was a spokesman for Goodwill charities and used donations tied to his tackle totals to support “Operation Happy Child,” which provided Christmas gifts to underprivileged children.
He continued his philanthropic work once he retired.
He returned to Morehead City to join his father and work with the family marine construction business. He later started a concrete construction business. He was also a fixture at West as an assistant coach and working football camps.
He spent time in prison ministry, as well as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was also involved at Glad Tidings Church.
“(Longtime Second Blessings Outreach Ministry Director) Bob Lowery, Vaughan and myself would go once a month to the Newport prison to do ministry,” Glad Tidings Care Pastor Shad Barrow said. “I always had to follow Vaughan. But I don’t know why, because it just made my job harder. He was a good speaker with that booming voice of his. He loved the Lord. He was full of life.”
Barrow said he and Johnson talked about God from Monday to Wednesday and talked about football on Thursday and Friday.
After a video presentation, Glad Tidings Senior Pastor Tim Marriner delivered the closing remarks. Marriner contrasted the NFL uniform Johnson once wore to the orange vest he wore as a parking attendant during the Glad Tidings morning services.
“He was the picture of humility,” he said. “He went from playing in the NFL on Sundays to parking cars on Sundays. I’m proud to have known him.”
