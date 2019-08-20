MOREHEAD CITY — Week one of the prep football season is here with two home games to kick things off for county fans seeking a gridiron fix.
West Carteret will play host to New Hanover, East Carteret will host West Craven and Croatan will travel to White Oak. All three games are slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
A comprehensiveook at each school’s upcoming opponent and expectations of coaches appears in our complete edition.
SWANSBORO — The Croatan volleyball team needed just three sets and a little over an hour Monday to start the season off on the right foot.
The Cougars hit the road to Swansboro, winning 3-0 on the strength of its deep rotation. With input from across the board, they downed the Pirates 25-9, 25-17, 25-15.
“It was exciting,” Croatan coach Lindsey Gurley said. “There were moments of some high blood pressure, but otherwise, I was really pleased with the way we performed.”
MOREHEAD CITY — It’s early yet, but if the first match of the season is any indication, West Carteret coach Charles Dailey doesn’t have to worry about his team’s fighting spirit.
The boys soccer team faced a 3-0 deficit just 16 minutes into its opener with D.H. Conley on Monday but rallied to tie the score in the 25th minute.
The Vikings responded with three more goals to take the contest 6-3.
“We showed some resiliency,” Dailey said. “We showed some character.”
MOREHEAD CITY — Cal Hehnke becomes the latest Marlin signed to a Major League Baseball team, and his story is a whirlwind one.
From a midnight call from the Texas Rangers to a flight to Arizona two days later, the former Nebraska-Omaha pitcher is just starting to get his bearings as he begins play in the rookie Arizona League.
“I got a call asking if I wanted to be a Ranger, and it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” the 22-year-old said. “It was kind of surreal. It didn’t feel real at first. I had a plane trip booked for the following day.”
Hehnke made his debut with the AZL Rangers on Monday, striking out three, walking one and giving up one hit in two innings of a 12-2 win over the AZL Cubs 2.
