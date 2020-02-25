This week, I will report on Neuse River shad fishing from my recent radio interview with Capt. Gary Dubiel (https://specfever.com/), but first, word has come out of the Feb. 20 meeting of the Marine Fisheries Commission in New Bern that a flounder season has been approved for 2020.
If indeed this is true, the recreational season, which has been closed to harvest, will run for six weeks from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30. I hope to get confirmation and details of that any day now.
Secondly, as we approach the 2020 turtle nesting season, the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Program is looking for new volunteers to help with this rewarding conservation program. The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol (http://www.eiseaturtlepatrol.org/) will hold its annual orientation and new volunteer signup meeting March 21 at the Emerald Isle Recreation Center in the gym from 10 a.m. to 1 p.mn. (https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/parks-recreation). Please plan to attend the meeting, as they will provide information about the program. Volunteers must be 18 years and older.
Now for the shad.
First of all, except for a little snow event last week, we have had a mild winter with higher-than-normal water temperatures, resulting in an early start to the shad-spawning run. Complicating this has been recent rains that has raised the river levels and flows and dirtied up the water as well. Some of this has pushed the shad, mainly the hickory shad, into the side creeks with less flow and cleaner waters.
Locally, we have both hickory and American or white shad. The hickories tend to be smaller, 14 to 18 inches, about 1 to 2 pounds, with an upturned mouth. The American, with a straight, forward-facing mouth, can weigh 2 to 5 pounds.
Both, although diminutive fish, are great fighters and leapers, accounting for their popularity as a gamefish.
As the season progresses, shad can be found from the lower Neuse, up river to Kinston, Goldsboro, and since the removal of dams on the Neuse, the fish can again be found, like the good old days, all the way to Raleigh, even to Crabtree Creek by the mall.
Locally in the Kinston and New Bern area, the height of the season usually lasts through March as they make their way upriver. Their return downriver is brief as they these anadromous fish head back to the ocean, where they spend most of their non-spawning lives.
Most of the fishing is from boats and kayaks, but a number of the Craven County boat accesses and State Wildlife ramps have short piers where the fish can be caught from the shore for the non-boaters among us.
With such tackle, don’t be surprised if you also scare up a striper, possibly a largemouth bass, maybe a crappie or a white or yellow perch. Remember, if you fish these inland waters, you will need an inland freshwater license. And if you intend to keep any of your catch, the creel limit is 10 fish per day combined aggregate of hickory and American shad. The striper bite is still outstanding, nicely rebounding from Hurricane Florence, but harvest of the Tar/Neuse stripers is still closed down through next year.
Aside from shad fishing, other fishing is a bit slow right now.
There are still catches of speckled trout, especially in the New and Neuse rivers and in the Adams Creek area, specifically Isaac and Back creeks. Structure around Taylors Creek and the port area and bridges are still giving up red and black drum. Interestingly, sea mullet are still in the Beaufort Inlet area from the 18 Buoy into the Morehead City Port.
With the outstanding year we had for trout, the question has come up, how about next year? We have had a mild winter without trout kills, and there are plenty of small speckled trout around, so the speculation is that next fall will be another awesome trout run. I hope so. This was so much fun.
Finally, the bluefin tuna season is over here.
The fish have moved north, and anyway, the season is closed.
Offshore, the wahoo bite is still very good, and there are tasty blackfin tuna in the mix too.
