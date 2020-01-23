BEAUFORT — The Croatan girls basketball team has been on a roll of late, and Wednesday was no different. The Cougars won their eighth game in a row in a 56-22 triumph over East Carteret.
The Highway 24 club, which has a 28-game winning streak in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, improved to 12-2 overall and 7-0 in league play.
Croatan took its second consecutive win by the 40-point running clock mercy rule and has captured its eighth straight victories by an average of 25.8 points.
“That was a good win for us,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We wanted to keep the momentum going that we’ve built. I thought we had a great game Friday (a 56-19 win over Pender) and I wanted to see that carry over to tonight, and I thought we did. The defense played well.”
Gurley’s team has given up more than 30 points just three times during the eight-game winning streak and has limited teams to an average of 27.6 points during that stretch.
The Cougars’ recent dominance has allowed their coach to substitute liberally. Eleven players scored against East and nine in the victory Pender.
“That’s been good,” Gurley said. “That helps as you get close to the end of the year. You want to get as many players experience as you can, because you can’t simulate game situations in practice, no matter how hard you try.”
Kelly Hagerty hit 8-of-11 shots to lead the way with 21 points. She added nine rebounds, two assists and two steals to her stat line.
Savannah McAloon went for nine points and 11 rebounds, while Logan Howard had four points and four steals, Mia Raynor three points and four rebounds and Ally Roth two points, five rebounds and five assists. Haley Cousins and Natalie Show each scored five points.
Croatan held a 5-2 lead early in the first quarter when it scored 26 consecutive points to hold a 31-2 advantage at the 6:16 mark of the second period.
“I liked how we attacked offensively, because I knew they would probably pack it in, in a zone, and dare us to shoot it,” Gurley said. “But we didn’t settle for jump shots.”
The 40-point running clock mercy rule kicked in with 2:02 to go in the third quarter when the Cougars took a 53-13 lead.
The game was rescheduled from Tuesday due to the death of an East student. Alyssa Willis died Friday at the age of 16. Her viewing was held Tuesday night and her service Wednesday.
The Mariners fell to 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the Coastal 8. They had broken a four-game losing streak in the prior game with a 53-20 win over Lejeune.
“We got that win last week, and that was big,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “And we’ve played tough versus most teams. We’ve been right there, except for West (Carteret) and Croatan.”
In three losses against county teams, East has lost by an average of 40 points, but it has lost by an average of 15 points in its five other losses.
“They are a tough team,” Bernauer said. “Hands down, they are the toughest team we played. West Carteret is good, but Croatan is so long and athletic. I remember when those girls were freshmen and took lumps like our girls are taking them now and look where they are. They’re proof that if you work hard, build a family atmosphere and the girls enjoy playing basketball, you’ll get there.”
Croatan, led by four freshman starters, went just 5-17 in the 2016-2017 season but has since gone a combined 53-10. The Mariners have just one senior among their top seven scorers and feature two freshmen and two sophomores.
“I apologize to the seniors all the time, because I talk about the future and this year is it for them,” Bernauer said. “But I think they’ll come back and watch us next year, and we’ll be so much better.”
Junior Kaitlyn Johnson was the bright spot for East, going for 11 points.
Despite the tough season, the Mariners have swept 1A teams thus far, beating Pender 30-26 in the first matchup in addition to the Lejeune victory. They will host Pender (3-8 overall, 3-4 league) again on Friday.
“That’s a big game on the 1A side,” Bernauer said. “We got them the first time, so they’ll be looking for revenge. We get that one, and we’ll have a strong hold on the 1A side.”
Croatan will host Lejeune (0-10 overall, 0-7 league) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan.......... 22 16 15 3-56
East Carteret..... 2 9 7 4-22
CROATAN (56) – Hagerty 21, McAloon 9, Cousins 5, Show 5, Howard 4, Raynor 3, Roth 2, Pitambersingh 2, Harvey 2, Pritchett 2, Brimmer 1.
EAST CARTERET (22) –Johnson 11, Dixon 5, Rose 4, Jarman 2.
