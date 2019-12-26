MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team is off to a solid 8-3 start at the midway point of the season.
Heading into the Christmas break, the Patriots won four straight, including an 83-51 victory over Croatan on Friday.
Following an 83-41 loss to Kinston in the season opener, West won four straight games before falling to Kinston 68-56 on Dec. 4 and to East Carteret 84-69 on Dec. 6.
-------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team is 5-3 going into Christmas break.
The Mariners went into the holidays with a .500 mark in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference after beating Richlands 66-38 on Dec. 19 and falling to Pender 91-79 on Dec. 17.
East has alternated wins and losses since posting three straight victories earlier in the month. It beat Unity Christian Academy 71-30 on Dec. 4, trounced Northside-Pinetown 94-51 on Dec. 4 and beat West Carteret 84-69 on Dec. 6.
-------------------------
OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team went into the Christmas break over the .500 threshold at 5-4 overall.
The Cougars won two of their last three games to go into the holidays with a winning overall record and 2-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. They beat Lejeune 58-50 on Dec. 17, rolled Southwest Onslow 41-27 on Dec. 19 and fell to West Carteret 83-51 on Friday.
-------------------------
OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team is off to a comfortable 7-2 start heading into Christmas break.
The Cougars closed out the first half of their schedule with three straight wins last week, including two over 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opponents. They went 13-0 in league play last season.
-------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team is just a hair under .500 after the first half of the 2019-2020 season.
The Patriots were 5-6 overall heading into the Christmas break, despite winning three of their last five games. Their last two games were a 54-45 loss to Croatan on Friday and a 60-21 win over Rocky Mount Preparatory on Dec. 14.
-------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team is 2-4 overall going into the winter break.
The Mariners started their season 1-4 but are 1-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. They fell to Richlands 46-32 on Dec. 19 and beat Pender 30-26 on the road Dec. 17 in their last two games before the break.
-------------------------
SWANSBORO — West Carteret dueled with Topsail at two recent winter track and field meets.
The Patriots won the boys meet at a Swansboro-hosted event on Dec. 19, scoring 100 points to beat out Topsail’s 91 by nine. Topsail won the girls meet with 107 points to beat out West with 92.
The two teams also faced each other in a meet on Dec. 11 at Swansboro. Topsail won both meets, taking the boys side with 107 points to West’s 84 and the girls side with 109 to 105 for the Patriots.
-------------------------
