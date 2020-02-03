OAKLAND, Calif. — Morehead City native Cooper Webb is making his way toward the top of the 2020 Monster Energy/AMA Supercross Series standings after an impressive second-place finish Saturday, his best effort in five races of the season thus far.
In the 450SX main event at Oakland’s RingCentral Coliseum, the stage was set for a showdown right off the start with Honda’s Ken Roczen leading the field in front of Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, the latter’s teammate, Adam Cianciarulo, and Webb, Red Bull KTM’s defending champ.
Cianciarulo passed Tomac right away and tried to work his way around Roczen but couldn’t find an opening after seven laps, and Tomac forced his way past before setting out after Roczen himself. A handful of laps later, Tomac used the whoops to get alongside Roczen and push him wide in the following turn to take the lead, but that only lasted a few laps before Tomac made an unforced error and went over a berm, handing the lead back to Roczen.
Tomac got going again in second, just in front of Cianciarulo, then set back out after Roczen and used the exact same move through the whoops to take the lead a second time. By this point, Webb had fought his way by Cianciarulo, who was suffering from arm-pump, and he started eating into the gap between he and Roczen. On the final lap, Webb forced his way by Roczen in the final turn to take second, while Roczen ended up with third place and a limp from the contact with Webb.
The runner-up finish pulled Webb within one point of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson in fourth in the Supercross 450SX standings after round five. Roczen, who has two wins, leads the standings with 113 points, followed by Tomac in second with 110 and two wins and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team Justin Barcia in third with 98 and one win. Anderson is fourth with 96 points, followed by Webb at 95.
Round six of the 17-event season will be this Saturday at Petco Park in San Diego. It will air live on NBCSN network at 10 p.m.
