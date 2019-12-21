MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team continued its mastery of Croatan on Friday in an 83-51 triumph.
The Patriots (8-3) have now won 15 in a row over their county rival during an eight-year run with 12 of those games decided by 20 points or more.
“We came out with the intensity that I wanted to see,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “I kind of called the dogs off in the second half. Some people talked to me about pressing late, saying I was running the score up, but I played all 12 players and I’m trying to teach other players to press too.”
The Cougars (5-4) have lost each of their last 10 games to West by at least 20 points, falling by an average of 33.3 points in those contests. They last came within single digits of the Patriots on Dec. 4, 2014 in a 61-52 defeat. They haven’t beaten West since Dec. 7, 2012.
After getting outscored 47-21 in the first half Friday, Croatan was outscored only 36-30 in the second.
“Not one time this year have my kids laid down, not one time have they quit,” Croatan coach Jeff Hawkins said. “We’ve got a good group this year. We didn’t play very well in the first half, and they (the Patriots) shot the lights out. I thought we played pretty well in the second half. I was proud of my guys.”
West hit seven three-pointers in the first half with the Williams brothers accounting for all of them. Josh Williams (16 points) hit four treys, and J.J. Williams (20 points, 11 assists, four steals) added three.
“We shot it well,” Mansfield said. “We worked on that a lot this week. We shot today after early release. You hit a few shots out the gate, and that basket gets bigger. It can snowball. It makes for a good Christmas present.”
The Patriots will play their fourth three-game week of the season when they return from the holiday break. They will host Jacksonville (5-4) on Tuesday, Jan. 7, travel to Pamlico (4-2) on Wednesday, Jan. 8 and host Swansboro (3-7) on Friday, Jan. 10.
“We’re 8-3 at the break. I’ll take it,” Mansfield said. “We’ve got two losses to Kinston, a loss to East Carteret, so we’re in good shape going into conference play. I’m just trying to balance playing time and make everybody happy. It’s hard when only five can get on the floor. But I’m happy. I think we are improving, and I think we have a lot to improve on.”
Jalani Jones joined the Williams’ in the double-digit scoring department with 10 points.
Ean Jones had a fine all-around game with four points, six rebounds and seven steals. Jaxon Ellingsworth had eight points and four rebounds. Jalen Bradberry scored six points, followed by Kel Jones and Blake McBride each with five.
Dustin Hayden led Croatan with 12 points, followed by Aaron Keel with 10, Andrew Mendolia with nine and Jack Riley six.
The loss to West was the only blemish on a smooth week for the Cougars. They started the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference season with two wins, beating Lejeune 58-50 on Tuesday and Southwest Onslow 41-27 on Thursday.
“This game doesn’t matter as much as those,” Hawkins said. “You like to win these, but conference is more important. I told my guys at halftime that we had to get something positive out of that second half. I didn’t even care what the score was, we have a conference to worry about, and we need to leave here with something positive. And I felt like we did.”
Croatan will next host Dixon on Friday, Jan. 3. The Bulldogs (8-1) are also 2-0 in the Coastal 8.
