WINSTON-SALEM — Operation North State (ONS), its supporters and volunteers are calling on North Carolina’s people, places, products and pride (especially in the Crystal Coast Community) to help support the third annual Morehead City Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival.
Last year’s event was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence. The Fishin’ Festival will be held Friday (rain or shine) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. aboard the Carolina Princess, followed by dinner and awards at nearby First United Methodist Church.
Operation North State and its supporters will host 55 Wounded Warriors and Disabled Veterans to a great day of fishing and fellowship.
According to ONS founder and volunteer, Terry Snyder, “The festival is being held at the request of the Wounded Warriors and Disabled Veterans who have fished in ONS’s Top Shelf Fishin’ Festivals the past six years.”
The Morehead City community is hosting one of eight such Fishin’ Festivals being hosted by ONS throughout North Carolina in 2019.
“There is nothing else like our Fishin’ Festivals’ schedule in the country,” Snyder added. “The Wounded Warriors and Disabled Veterans are so excited to have the opportunity to fish offshore aboard the Carolina Princess. Also, approximately two dozen of them will be extending their stay a few days to take in some additional fishing (surf fishing, charter boats and pier fishing).”.
The Morehead City event is free to Wounded Warriors and Disabled Veterans, and their respective caregivers may join them on the boats too if needed. ONS is grateful to dozens of sponsors that will be hosting the day.
For a Wounded Warrior of Disabled Veteran to register, send an email to mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 1-336-764-5967. Provide your name, email address, telephone number and what North Carolina town you call home.
ONS is requesting assistance and participation in the Fishin’ Festival as follows: register a Wounded Warrior or Disabled Veteran; volunteer for whatever is needed; donate products, services and/or cash for the dinner, snacks, beverages and prizes; provide a covered dish for the breakfast or dinner (this is very popular); and come out to the return of the Carolina Princess on Friday at 4 p.m. and cheer on these special Americans.
For additional information and/or to show your support, contact Terry Snyder, ONS Founder/Proud Volunteer at mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336.764.5967.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.