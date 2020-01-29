Basketball
College women: Richmond at Massachusetts.......... (NBCSN) Noon
College men: DePaul at Seton Hall........................ (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Northwestern at Michigan St. .......... (BTN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Vanderbilt at Kentucky................... (SECN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Alabama at LSU................................ (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Temple at Connecticut................. (ESPNEWS) 7 p.m.
College men: Dayton at Duquesne......................... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Loyola, Md. at Boston University.......... (NESN) 7 p.m.
College men: Memphis at UCF................................ (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Wake Forest at Notre Dame................ (ACCN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Pistons at Nets........................................... (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.
College men: Marquette at Xavier.......................... (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Indiana at Penn St. .......................... (BTN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: South Carolina at Arkansas............ (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
College women: Kansas St. at Kansas...................... (FSCR) 9 p.m.
College men: San Diego St. at New Mexico............. (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: Baylor at Iowa St. ............................. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Louisville at Boston College................ (ACCN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Rockets at Trail Blazers................................. (ESPN) 10 p.m.
College men: Arizona St. at Washington St. ......... (ESPNU) 11 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Predators at Capitals............................... (NBCSN) 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Lightning at Kings....................................... (NBCSN) 10 p.m.
Soccer
PLS: West Ham vs. Liverpool............................ (NBCSN) 2:40 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open women’s semifinals................... (ESPN2) 10 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
