Auto Racing
ARCA Series in Phoenix.............................................. (FS1) 7 p.m.
Basketball
College women: ACC Tourney quarterfinal.............. (FSCR) 11 a.m.
College women: Big Ten Tourney in Indianapolis........... (BTN) Noon
(Quarterfinal: Maryland vs. Michigan St. or Purdue)
College women: SEC Tourney quarterfinal.................. (SECN) Noon
College women: ACC Tourney quarterfinal................ (FSCR) 2 p.m.
College women: Pac-12 Tourney in Las Vegas.... (Pac12) 2:30 p.m.
(Quarterfinal: Arizona vs. Arizona St. vs. California)
College women: Big Ten Tourney quarterfinal........ (BTN) 2:30 p.m.
College women: SEC Tourney quarterfinal........... (SECN) 2:30 p.m.
College women: ACC Tourney quarterfinal................ (FSCR) 4 p.m.
College women: Pac-12 Tourney in Las Vegas......... (Pac12) 5 p.m.
(Quarterfinal: Oregon vs. Utah or Washington)
College men: Buffalo at Bowling Green................... (ESPNU) 6 p.m.
College women: SEC Tourney quarterfinal................ (SECN) 6 p.m.
College women: Big Ten Tourney in Indianapolis.... (BTN) 6:30 p.m.
(Quarterfinal: Northwestern vs. Michigan or Nebraska)
College men: Georgia Tech at Clemson.................. (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Wake Forest at N.C. State................... (ACCN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Heat at Pelicans.............................................. (ESPN) 8 p.m.
College women: ACC Tourney quarterfinal................ (FSCR) 8 p.m.
College women: SEC Tourney quarterfinal........... (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: VCU at Davidson............................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Mountain West Tourney semifinal..... (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College women: Pac-12 Tourney in Las Vegas......... (Pac12) 9 p.m.
(Quarterfinal: UCLA vs. Southern Cal. or Colorado)
College women: Big Ten Tourney quarterfinal............. (BTN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Bucks at Lakers........................................ (ESPN) 10:30 p.m.
College men: Mountain West Tourney semi..... (CBSSN) 11:30 p.m.
College women: Pac-12 Tourney in Las Vegas.. (Pac12) 11:30 p.m.
(Quarterfinal: Stanford vs. Oregon St. or Washington St.)
Golf
European: Qatar Masters 2nd round........................... (GOLF) 6 a.m.
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational 2nd round................ (GOLF) 2 p.m.
PGA Champions: Hoag Classic 1st round................... (GOLF) 6 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Blackhawks at Red Wings............................. (NHL) 7:30 p.m.
