MOREHEAD CITY — If you go by the panel, it looks like a Super Bowl matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
All nine members, including Brian North (WCTI-12), Brian Bailey (WNCT-9), Billy Weaver (WITN-7), J.J. Smith (News-Times), Dennis Thomason (News-Times), Zack Nally (News-Times), Deana King (NCPreps.com), Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com) and Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com) pick Kansas City over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.
Only North breaks from the pack in the NFC Championship Game by taking the Green Bay Packers over San Francisco.
The TV sports anchors earned the win last week in the team standings with a 10-5 record. The online editors were the runner-up at 9-6, followed by Carteret Publishing with an 8-7 mark.
Barnes and Weaver tied for the top spot in the individual standings with 4-1 outings. Thomason, Bailey, Smith, Hower and North each went 3-2, followed by Nally and King at 2-3 apiece.
The entire panel missed on Tennessee’s upset of Baltimore.
Bailey failed to take San Francisco over Minnesota, and Nally failed to go with Kansas City over Houston.
North, Thomason and King missed on LSU’s win over Clemson.
The Green Bay and Seattle game was a 5-4 split with North, Bailey, Weaver, Thomason and Barnes rightly taking Green Bay.
Carteret Publishing had one game shaved off its lead in the overall team standings but is still in control with a 481-233 record. The online editors are 15 games back at 466-248. The TV sports anchors were 14 games back of second place five weeks ago but are now just five games back at 461-253.
Thomason remains in first place in the overall individual race with a 165-73 mark. Barnes broke a three-way tie for second to take sole possession of the runner-up spot with a 161-77 record. Bailey and Smith are next at 160-78 apiece. Hower added a game on Nally in the battle for fifth place with Hower at 158-80 and Nally at 156-82. North gained a game on Nally in the battle for sixth at 155-83. Weaver was three games back of King for eighth but is now one game back with King at 147-91 and Weaver at 146-92.
