BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team’s 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Tournament opener went the same way as its last 13 regular season games.
The No. 1 seed Mariners cruised to a lopsided win, beating No. 7 seed Richlands 92-54.
East moved to 19-3 overall with its 14th consecutive victory. The Mariners will host third-seed Dixon (19-6) Wednesday night.
CAMP LEJEUNE — The Croatan boys basketball team lost in the first round of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference on Monday.
The Cougars (9-14 overall) fell 69-57 in the third meeting with the Devil Pups (12-10) this season. They won the first contest 58-50 on Dec. 17 and lost 47-43 in the second on Jan. 24.
The Cougars, as the fifth-place team in the Coastal 8 and third-leading 2A team with a 6-8 record, have advanced to the state playoffs which will begin Tuesday. Seedings will be released Saturday.
WINSTON-SALEM — The Croatan boys winter indoor track and field team continued its run of impressive finishes Saturday at the 1A/2A state meet with a fifth-place outing.
The Cougars, the two-time defending state champions, placed in the top five for the fourth year in a row. They were the state runner-up in 2017.
Croatan was just six points away from a third-place finish with 33 points. Northeastern took third with 39, followed by Reidsville with 23.
Atkins won its first state title with 58, followed by North Lincoln with 51.
Thomas McCabe, Oscar Irizarry, Jacob Johnston and James Wallace captured the Cougars’ lone gold medal in the 1,600-meter relay, winning by nearly 6 seconds with a time of 3 minutes, 33.77 seconds.
WINSTON-SALEM —The East Carteret girls took 10th on Saturday in the 48-team 1A winter indoor track and field state championship.
The Mariners’ finish was even more impressive considering they took just two athletes to the meet at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.
Sophomores Latecyia Johnson and Andralyn Livingston combined to score 18 points to trail Croatan in ninth with 19 and Winston-Salem Prep in eighth with 21. Carrboro was fifth with 28 points, followed by Anson with 26 and First Flight 22.
Cummings won its second straight state title and 11th all-time with 86 points. Lexington was the runner-up with 50, followed by North Lincoln with 47 and Durham School of the Arts with 44.5.
WINSTON-SALEM — West Carteret teams each posted top-20 finishes Saturday at the 3A state winter indoor track and field meet.
The girls took 15th out of 36 teams ,while the boys tied for 19th in a 43-team competition.
The Cuthbertson girls claimed the program’s fourth state title in a row at the 3A meet, while the Weddington boys earned their third straight state crown.
OCEAN — Two regional champions highlighted Croatan’s 2A east regional wrestling tournament performance at home Friday and Saturday.
Croatan qualified six grapplers for the 2A state tournament, led by regional champs Jacob Caldwell at 106 pounds and Colton Sullivan at 152. Others were second-placer Ryan Lindsay at 195 and third-placers Luke Walker at 126, Drake Egan at 145 and Dakota Gray at 182.
JOHNSTON COUNTY — West Carteret’s Jacob Bennett captured an east regional title Saturday to help the Patriots finish fourth as a team.
West traveled to Cleveland High School on Friday and Saturday for the two-day tournament which sees the top four wrestlers advance to the state tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum starting on Thursday.
The Patriots placed fourth with 113.5 points, missing out on the podium held by first-place Fike (163), C.B. Aycock (140) in second and Topsail (134) in third.
The Patriots had four grapplers qualify for the state tournament, including Bennett at 126 pounds, Christian Mezzaroba at 132, Clayton Wilson at 160 and Jake Reynolds at 182.
ASHEBORO — The Mariners made history Saturday at the 1A wrestling east regional, setting highwater marks for team finish and state qualifiers.
East Carteret placed fifth in the 24-team competition and had four wrestlers place at Uwharrie Charter High School. The previous best finish came in 2016 with the team taking eighth. The Beaufort club had three state qualifiers on two previous occasions, including 2016 and 2013.
East was just four points away from a top-five finish, posting 92 points to just trail Rosewood with 95.5. Uwharrie Charter won the event with 244 points, followed by South Stanly with 163, Albemarle with 116.5 and South Stokes with 115.5.
