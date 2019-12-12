There were two surprising losses over the last week.
Can you guess one of them?
Of course you can, because East Carteret’s 84-69 win over West Carteret last Friday was all anyone was talking about this week.
The Mariners are 3-1 so far this season with two prodigious talents in Bennie Brooks and Caleb Hymon and a strong supporting cast, but that win over West was still surprising no matter for which side you were rooting. After all, the Patriots’ 74-70 win over East on Nov. 22 predicted, if anything, a second close game.
That’s not what happened at all. The Mariners put West in a hole quick and never let it climb out. The loss hurt West in the MaxPreps.com 3A rankings, the rankings that kick in after six games and determine playoff seeding at the end of the season, but not as much as you might think.
The Patriots are only 5-3, including two losses to New Bern, but are still ranked No. 10 in the classification. Why? Because their strength of schedule is a 9.9, higher than any other program in the 3A currently ranked.
Make no mistake, East’s 3-1 start to the season only helps that algorithm. As a note, the Mariners are not yet ranked but will be following road games at First Flight on Friday (Trinity Christian) and Saturday (Washington).
West’s other victor, Kinston, has only played four games but is undefeated and armed with the personnel to improve upon last year’s 24-7 finish and third-round playoff berth.
As surprising as West’s loss to East was, perhaps it should be less surprising considering the talent the Mariners have on the roster this year. There was a thought going into the season that Brooks and Hymon would score up to 80 percent of the points on any given night, but if the other contributions put in last Friday – Jacob Nelson scored 11, Perry Austin and Henry Tillett scored nine apiece and Mason Rose six – continue, East has the makings of a 20-win season.
The other surprising loss over the last seven days was the Croatan girls team falling to Swansboro 44-39 on Tuesday. The Cougars finished last season 20-3 and the Pirates 9-12. The two teams split their series last season and brought back the majority of their players, but it still felt like Croatan had the advantage going into the game.
After all, the Cougars went into the contest ranked No. 4 statewide in the 2A with a 5.2 strength of schedule, better than every program ahead of them on the list. The next-highest ranked team with a better strength of schedule is No. 9 Mountain Heritage (2-3 overall) with a 13.7.
Swansboro did come into the game 6-0, but its wins were over Lejeune (0-3), Richlands (0-6), Heide Trask (2-2) and Dixon (2-3). The Pirates needed to prove they were for real, and they did just that with the win over Croatan.
The Bucs have a weak strength of schedule at -8.0, but they are currently ranked No. 14 in the classification nonetheless. In other words, a loss to the Pirates isn’t the worst thing in the world for a Croatan team that will likely only face three or four top-20 ranked teams during the regular season.
As for the Cougars’ 40-22 loss to 4A Hoggard, the Vikings are ranked No. 4 in their classification and No. 13 in the state overall. That was going to be a tough ask for the Cougars no matter what.
The East boys and Swansboro girls have both already exceeded expectations this season, complete with victories over rivals that, in their own coaches words, served as confidence boosts.
The West boys and the Croatan girls are going to lose games this season. That’s just a part of high school athletics. The losses to East and Swansboro, respectively, came against quality opponents, but both were winnable games.
If the two programs play to their potential, they have the chance to advance further into the playoffs than the other county programs. Don’t worry, East boys fans, you’ll be alone atop the mountain next year.
Losses like these can be a wakeup call for senior led teams like the Cougars and the Patriots, so I expect fans will see better from them going forward.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
