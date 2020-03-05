High School Boys Tennis

Croatan at White Oak................................................... 3:30 p.m.

Swansboro at East Carteret (Fort Benjamin Park).......... 3:30 p.m.

High School Baseball

Jayvee: Havelock at East Carteret....................................... 4 p.m.

Varsity: Havelock at East Carteret....................................... 7 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Girls: Northside-Jacksonville at Croatan......................... 5:30 p.m.

Boys: Northside-Jacksonville at Croatan............................. 7 p.m.

* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location

