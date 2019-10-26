MOREHEAD CITY — It was a good week for the West Carteret football program.
One of its feeder programs, Newport Middle School, took the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference championship game Thursday with a 30-0 win over Beaufort-Down East. That same day, the West junior varsity squad throttled White Oak 61-14 to move to 6-2 on the season.
The Patriots capped the week Friday in a 17-14 homecoming squeaker over White Oak to snap a three-game losing streak and capture their third win of the year.
“That is a good week,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “We haven’t had have many weeks like that at West Carteret this year.”
The Patriots improved to 3-6 overall and 1-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Vikings fell to 0-9 overall and 0-3 in the league.
West may have enjoyed a greater margin of victory if not for 10 penalties for a whopping 189 yards.
“How many times are we going to kill ourselves with penalties?” Barrow wondered. “That was unreal. We’ve got to hit that hard in practice this week. That has to be our No. 1 focus, addressing those penalties. If we clean those up, maybe it’s a different deal.”
All but one of the Patriots’ 10 penalties went for at least 10 yards and four of them were of the 15-yard variety.
“It was all night,” Barrow said. “Some were stupid, like unsportsmanlike penalties – I had one of those – and I’m not sure what the deal is.”
The big blows of the night penalty-wise for West came on the first two plays of the second half.
Dakoda Hudson took the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, but it was brought back on a holding call. Cameron Ballou then ran for a 72-yard score, but it too was also brought back due to holding.
The Patriots coaching staff came on to the field to alert the refs there were 12 Vikings on the field on Ballou’s touchdown scamper, and while the refs called that penalty just before the next play, they also issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the coaches.
That opening drive of the second half resulted in a turnover, and on the Vikings’ ensuing possession, quarterback Sidney Lee gave his team its second and final lead of the night with a 2-yard plunge to make it a 14-10 contest with 4:05 left in the third quarter.
West responded quickly, going 78 yards on just three plays to go up for good on a Ballou 12-yard touchdown run with 2:55 remaining in the third. Jacob Edwards made it 17-10 with the PAT kick. Israel Long cleared the way with a downfield block on a 67-yard pass play from Kel Jones to C.J. Rocci on the second play of the drive to set up Ballou’s score.
Ballou had 64 rushing yards on the night.
Rocci gave his team a 10-8 lead at halftime with an impressive second quarter that saw him boot a 39-yard field goal with plenty of room to spare. And after the West defense forced a three-and-out, he ran for a 25-yard score on the third play of his team’s next possession before adding the PAT kick.
Rocci led West with 114 yards on 17 carries and finished with 181 total yards.
The Patriots looked to add to their lead midway through the fourth quarter when they reached White Oak’s 9-yard line, but a holding penalty thwarted the drive. The Vikings didn’t reach West territory on their final three possessions of the second half.
“It was just an awesome win for us,” Barrow said. “The calm and confident demeanor of the team – I was a wreck, but the team was very cool – even when things weren’t going well for us, when White Oak had the momentum, that was impressive. Everyone was cool, everyone was positive, nobody got on each other. It was great. I think this is a huge step for our program in regards to maturity.”
The contest wasn’t a must-win game for the Patriots, but riding a three-game losing streak and with powerful Northside-Jacksonville (4-5 overall, 2-1 league) on the horizon, it was as close as it gets.
“Tonight was huge,” Barrow said. “We got one we really needed. A loss would have sent our team a blow that we would struggle to recover from and might have kept us from finishing out the season strong.”
White Oak didn’t look anything like the team ranked last in the 3A division (109 out of 109) by MaxPreps in the first quarter, racking up 118 yards and taking an 8-0 lead versus the team that is ranked 95th in 3A.
“I thought White Oak played great,” Barrow said. “Just watching their execution on film and their execution tonight, they are two different teams. Hats off to them. They’re getting better, and that is the goal of any team, to get better every week.”
The Vikings manhandled West in the first quarter, including on the defensive end, where they forced two turnovers and didn’t give up a first down. Lee gave his team its first lead of the night with 3:33 to go in the opening period when he sliced and diced his way to the end zone on an 18-yard run. Sam Ellison converted the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Lee (11 carries, 29 yards) and Ellison (12 carries, 43 yards) were two of 12 sophomores who started for the Vikings. Fellow sophomore Quintrel Pearson led the team with 80 yards on 15 carries.
“That was a great effort from a great group of young kids,” White Oak coach Jonathan Byrd said. “They poured their hearts and souls out there. We’ve got 11 guys down with injury, so we had some guys step up and play hard. They gave us an opportunity to win, and there is nothing more you can ask for from a group of men.”
The Patriots clamped down on defense after the first 12 minutes, allowing just 73 yards the rest of the way, thanks to a blitz-happy attack that put the visitors behind the chains on most of their possessions.
“They made some good adjustments,” Byrd said. “They are a good program over there. We’re young – we only have eight seniors – and I think West Carteret’s experience showed up. We had young kids doing young kids’ things. We made a few more mistakes.”
The aggressive defense paid off on the Vikings’ last drive of the first half when they drove down to the Patriots’ 9-yard line. A tackle for loss by Terry Tootle and back-to-back sacks from Anthony Piccini and C.J. Rocci brought an end to the possession as White Oak ran out of time after burning its timeouts earlier in the half.
Unfortunately for the home team, Piccini’s sack only helped offset an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Barrow said his team blitzed more versus White Oak than it had in any game this season, and it wasn’t even close.
Will Bodnar led the Patriots with 17 tackles, followed by Piccini and Tootle with nine apiece, Trey Clarke with eight and Jaiden Rittenhouse with seven.
